Resonant Institute Opens 90-Day Public Review of Energetic First Principles Research Corpus
Following its December release, Energetic First Principles opens a 90-day public review inviting independent evaluation, replication, and constructive feedback.
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resonant Institute today opened a 90-day public review period for Energetic First Principles (E1P), an open-access research program proposing a unifying energetic architecture across genetics, biology, neurophysiology, physics, AI and related domains.
The launch opens a 90-day public review period, beginning May 15 and concluding August 12, 2026. During this period, researchers, practitioners, and interested members of the public are invited to examine the deposited research corpus, test the framework’s pre-specified predictions, and contribute findings, criticism, replication results, or proposed extensions.
The released papers apply a common architecture to specific substrates and propose tests of whether the resulting readings organize established phenomena more effectively than conventional categorization.
“What this 90-day window opens to public testing are the substrate applications and the targeted predictions that follow from the framework,” said Catalin Leescu, the researcher who developed Energetic First Principles over the past three and a half years. “The papers separate established science, theorem-derived structure, and targeted prediction at every step. We would rather invite that scrutiny now, in public, than wait. A framework earns the name architecture by risking controlled failure.”
The program
The corpus released to date includes work across five categories:
Coherence — mathematical derivation and internal consistency claims
Logic — scale-invariance and the four-phase cycle
Instruments — operational tools, including helio-location and the E1P Emergent System tests
Domains — substrate-level applications, including genetics, the autonomic nervous system, and the brain, but also classical and quantum physics
Scope — the Resonant Systems trilogy, including engineered electromagnetic machines, the Solar System, DNA, and Earth as Resonant Engine
The papers are released under Creative Commons BY-NC-SA licenses and deposited on Zenodo. Each paper includes falsification criteria: explicit conditions under which the load-bearing claims would be weakened or rejected.
The 90-day review window
From May 15 through August 12, 2026, Resonant Institute invites:
Researchers in molecular biology, neurophysiology, geophysics, planetary science, electromagnetic engineering, and adjacent fields to review relevant domain papers and respond
Practitioners and interested members of the public to use the free tools and report their experience
Contributors to submit replication attempts, methodological challenges, critical analyses, corrections, or proposed extensions
Submissions and correspondence can be directed to the media contact below. Resonant Institute will catalogue substantive responses and integrate verified corrections into subsequent paper revisions, consistent with the audit process already used across the corpus.
About Resonant Institute
Resonant Institute is an independent research organization founded in 2023 to study energetic structure, coherence, and cross-domain patterning in natural and engineered systems. Its work is published under Creative Commons licenses, with papers deposited on Zenodo and public resources maintained at resonant.institute.
Resources
Main site: https://resonant.institute
Papers: https://zenodo.org/communities/e1p/records
Researcher ORCID: 0009-0000-8826-5123
Media contact:
Mary Ann Bright
Program Coordinator
Resonant Institute
programs@resonant.institute
https://resonant.institute
Catalin Leescu
RESONANT INSTITUTE
email us here
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