Resonant Institute Opens 90-Day Public Review of Energetic First Principles Research Corpus

Following its December release, Energetic First Principles opens a 90-day public review inviting independent evaluation, replication, and constructive feedback.

We welcome careful review, replication attempts, and constructive challenge. A framework becomes stronger when its claims are clear enough to be tested.” — Catalin Leescu, Resonant Institute

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resonant Institute today opened a 90-day public review period for Energetic First Principles (E1P), an open-access research program proposing a unifying energetic architecture across genetics, biology, neurophysiology, physics, AI and related domains.

The launch opens a 90-day public review period, beginning May 15 and concluding August 12, 2026. During this period, researchers, practitioners, and interested members of the public are invited to examine the deposited research corpus, test the framework’s pre-specified predictions, and contribute findings, criticism, replication results, or proposed extensions.

The released papers apply a common architecture to specific substrates and propose tests of whether the resulting readings organize established phenomena more effectively than conventional categorization.

“What this 90-day window opens to public testing are the substrate applications and the targeted predictions that follow from the framework,” said Catalin Leescu, the researcher who developed Energetic First Principles over the past three and a half years. “The papers separate established science, theorem-derived structure, and targeted prediction at every step. We would rather invite that scrutiny now, in public, than wait. A framework earns the name architecture by risking controlled failure.”

The program

The corpus released to date includes work across five categories:

Coherence — mathematical derivation and internal consistency claims

Logic — scale-invariance and the four-phase cycle

Instruments — operational tools, including helio-location and the E1P Emergent System tests

Domains — substrate-level applications, including genetics, the autonomic nervous system, and the brain, but also classical and quantum physics

Scope — the Resonant Systems trilogy, including engineered electromagnetic machines, the Solar System, DNA, and Earth as Resonant Engine

The papers are released under Creative Commons BY-NC-SA licenses and deposited on Zenodo. Each paper includes falsification criteria: explicit conditions under which the load-bearing claims would be weakened or rejected.

The 90-day review window

From May 15 through August 12, 2026, Resonant Institute invites:

Researchers in molecular biology, neurophysiology, geophysics, planetary science, electromagnetic engineering, and adjacent fields to review relevant domain papers and respond

Practitioners and interested members of the public to use the free tools and report their experience

Contributors to submit replication attempts, methodological challenges, critical analyses, corrections, or proposed extensions

Submissions and correspondence can be directed to the media contact below. Resonant Institute will catalogue substantive responses and integrate verified corrections into subsequent paper revisions, consistent with the audit process already used across the corpus.

About Resonant Institute

Resonant Institute is an independent research organization founded in 2023 to study energetic structure, coherence, and cross-domain patterning in natural and engineered systems. Its work is published under Creative Commons licenses, with papers deposited on Zenodo and public resources maintained at resonant.institute.

Resources

Main site: https://resonant.institute

Papers: https://zenodo.org/communities/e1p/records

Researcher ORCID: 0009-0000-8826-5123

Media contact:

Mary Ann Bright

Program Coordinator

Resonant Institute

programs@resonant.institute

https://resonant.institute

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