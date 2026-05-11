Concierge Auctions and Vesta Home Debut Concierge Curated: First Fully Furnished Program for $10M-Plus Market

Concierge Curated x Vesta - Image credit to Vesta Concierge Curated x Vesta - Images credited to Vesta Concierge Curated x Vesta - Images credited to Vesta Concierge Curated x Vesta - Images credited to Vesta Concierge Curated x Vesta - Images credited to Vesta

Category-defining partnership between industry leaders brings unprecedented readiness, sophistication, and design authority to ultra-luxury property auctions.

Today’s luxury buyers expect immediacy and an effortless transition. Concierge Curated transcends the traditional ‘move-in ready’ concept, delivering an expertly designed, turnkey living experience...” — Chad Roffers, Co-Founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, debuts Concierge Curated in partnership Vesta Home, the country’s leading luxury staging, design, and furniture studio, with the launch of the first-of-its-kind turnkey solution delivering bespoke, fully furnished properties for the $10-million-plus market. This category-defining partnership establishes a new benchmark for how exceptional residences are prepared, presented, and purchased.

“Today’s luxury buyers expect immediacy and an effortless transition. Concierge Curated transcends the traditional ‘move-in ready’ concept, delivering an expertly designed, turnkey living experience from day one,” said Chad Roffers, Co-Founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “This new offering is a strategic evolution of our high-touch auction platform to better serve the $10-million-plus market, where buyers with demanding schedules and international footprints don’t want to wait months for custom furnishings. They seek spaces that are thoughtfully and cohesively designed, ready to be enjoyed from the moment they walk through the front door.”

Leveraging Concierge Auctions’ proprietary technology, global database of high-net-worth buyers, and international reach, paired with Vesta Home’s design expertise and vertical integration, Concierge Curated directly responds to rising demand for move-in ready, fully furnished luxury properties. The trend toward turnkey luxury homes has accelerated due to global supply-chain delays, increasingly busy lifestyles, and a growing expectation of immediacy among high-net-worth buyers.

“Interiors are no longer an afterthought in the luxury sales cycle, they are a critical catalyst to a successful transaction,” said Julian Buckner, Vesta Home Founder and CEO. “By integrating Vesta Home’s leading design expertise with Concierge Auctions’ unmatched global reach, we are removing the friction often associated with high-end purchases. When a buyer can immediately visualize and experience the lifestyle, without waiting months, it results in decisive action, fewer obstacles, and a dramatically smoother path to closing.”

The end-to-end service and platform will include full custom interiors for homes of all types valued over $10 million, at no cost to Concierge Auctions sellers and listing agent partners; every curated detail within it, including the furnishings, are applied beyond the winning bid in a single close when the buyer takes ownership of the property. Nearly 90 percent of the furniture Vesta Home stages is custom-made for the property, including the Concierge Curated signature collection of offerings, making every home selected for the program a one-of-a-kind design experience tailored precisely to its architecture, market, and buyer profile.

The partnership builds on Concierge Auctions’ strong track record of success in high-end real estate transactions, particularly for properties valued over $10 million, a category the firm created and continues to dominate, and underscores its continued innovation across specialty verticals, including its Global Wine & Vineyard Division and expanded services focused on luxury condominium, developer, and private sales markets.

Concierge Auctions leads the industry in providing time-certain sales and unmatched market exposure for high-end properties, commanding 85 percent of the global luxury residential auction market. In 2025, the firm surpassed $5 billion in historic global sales in 35 countries and 46 U.S. states, growing its database to nearly 1 billion proprietary contacts including 3,500 billionaires, 19,000 private clients, and 165,000 weekly email subscribers. As the only firm successfully auctioning property above $20 million, Concierge Auctions currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling Californian estate referred to as ‘The One’, which achieved $141 million in 2022 and was staged by Vesta Home.

Concierge Curated is anchored by Vesta Home’s strategic design-led sales approach, proprietary manufacturing, and global supply chain to mobilize and stage immediately. In 2025 alone, Vesta Home staged more than 5.2 million square feet nationwide, with Vesta Home-staged homes selling up to 45% faster across the $2 million-plus market. The brand’s portfolio includes some of the country’s most significant transactions, from the penthouse at Central Park Tower, the tallest residential building in the world, which sold for $149 million, to Barbara Corcoran’s penthouse, which went under contract in a single day.

Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

ConciergeAuctions.com



Vesta Home

Vesta Home is redefining how exceptional properties are presented, experienced, and lived in. As the industry’s most comprehensive luxury staging and design platform, Vesta Home brings together luxury home staging, bespoke interior design, high-end furniture rental, and custom furniture manufacturing to transform residences into refined, design-driven environments that inspire buyers and maximize value for sellers. The nation’s leading luxury staging brand, Vesta Home combines sophisticated design with deep local market expertise across Southern California, the New York Metro area and the Hamptons, Northern California, and South Florida. Vesta Home’s design-led approach helps premier properties sell faster and often above asking price, while offering buyers the opportunity to acquire a beautifully furnished home ready for immediate living. Supported by proprietary technology and a global supply chain, Vesta Home delivers seamless execution from concept through installation for staging and design projects alike. Vesta Home serves leading developers, brokers, and private clients throughout the world. vestahome.com

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