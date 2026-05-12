National Security Expert Joe Kaufman Launches Campaign for Florida’s New 25th Congressional District

Joe Kaufman for Congress logo Joe Kaufman speaking at fundraiser discussing Iranian threat Joe Kaufman with Trump Border Czar Tom Homan

South Florida conservative leader and former Republican nominee enters race focused on border security, public safety, and economic strength

I’m running for Congress because we need serious leadership that understands the dangers we face and is prepared to fight for safe communities, a strong economy, and the future of American families.” — Joe Kaufman

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National security expert and conservative leader Joe Kaufman has officially announced his candidacy for Florida’s newly created 25th Congressional District, a South Florida seat stretching from Miami Beach north past Boca Raton.Kaufman, a nationally recognized counterterrorism expert and founder of the Boca Raton-based Joe Kaufman Security Initiative , is launching his campaign with a focus on public safety, border security, economic opportunity, and protecting the values that have helped South Florida thrive.In 2024, Kaufman was the Republican nominee in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, earning 48 percent of the vote in one of the closest congressional races in the state.Most recently, Kaufman successfully led efforts to shut down a pro-Hamas conference planned in Coral Springs, Florida. The event’s organizers, which included CAIR and the South Florida Muslim Federation, later filed a federal lawsuit against him in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida (Case No. 24-cv-61811). The case was ultimately dismissed, marking a significant legal victory for Kaufman. **Kaufman also has a long history of involvement in international affairs. Seventeen years ago, he co-founded the Iranian opposition group Cyrus Force (Payrovan Kourosh inside Iran) alongside Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, son of the late Shah of Iran.“For years, South Floridians have watched career politicians talk about the same problems, while our borders became weaker, our economy more unstable, and public safety increasingly threatened,” Kaufman said. “I’m running for Congress because we need serious leadership that understands the dangers we face and is prepared to act decisively to protect American families.”For decades, Kaufman has worked on issues involving terrorism, extremism, and border security. His work has been featured in national and international media, and he has become a recognized voice on public safety and counterterrorism issues, often referred to in the media as a " terrorist hunter ."“South Florida is one of the greatest places in America to live, work, raise a family, and build a future,” Kaufman added. “We must protect our communities, strengthen our economy, secure our borders, support law enforcement, and ensure our children inherit a safe, prosperous, and free country.”Kaufman’s campaign will focus on:* Strengthening border security, protecting American communities* Protecting constitutional freedoms* Standing up for seniors, protecting Social Security, Medicare* Preparing students for the workforce, expanding career opportunities* Expanding economic opportunity, lowering the cost of living* Preserving the quality of life that makes South Florida uniqueKaufman has also received praise from leaders in national security and border enforcement circles, including former Acting ICE Director and Trump Administration Border Czar Tom Homan.“With his impressive background in national security, Joe brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will make him an invaluable asset in Congress,” Homan said. “His dedication to counter-terrorism and border security ensures he will be a key partner for the Trump Administration in addressing these critical issues. Joe Kaufman is an America First leader dedicated to the safety and security of this nation. He is the right guy, at the right time, and the ideal candidate to represent South Florida in Washington.”Kaufman’s campaign will begin meeting with voters and community leaders across the district in the weeks ahead.**Legal Contact:Ken TurkelTCBG LawPhone: (813) 834-9191

Joe Kaufman for Congress - Florida - Republican

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