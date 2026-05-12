IMC and Diabetes Reversal Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Patient Outcomes

IMC and DRG unite to deliver comprehensive care addressing chronic pain, mobility, and Type 2 Diabetes.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Musculoskeletal Care IMC ) and Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG) today announced a strategic partnership designed to expand access to innovative, patient-centered care by addressing two of the most significant drivers of long-term health outcomes: musculoskeletal conditions and Type 2 Diabetes.Through this collaboration, IMC and DRG will work together to provide comprehensive solutions that improve quality of life, reduce chronic health risks, and deliver more sustainable patient outcomes.Diabetes Reversal Group offers the only patented program in the world focused on reversing Type 2 Diabetes, helping patients improve metabolic health while reducing or eliminating reliance on medications. Combined with IMC’s scalable musculoskeletal care solutions, this partnership creates a more holistic pathway for patient recovery, mobility, and long-term wellness.“Partnering with IMC allows us to extend our impact by supporting patients beyond diabetes alone,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hockings, Founder of Diabetes Reversal Group. “Together, we’re building a more comprehensive care model focused on root-cause health, improved patient outcomes, and long-term quality of life.”IMC’s platform delivers accessible, scalable musculoskeletal care solutions that empower patients to manage pain, improve mobility, and avoid unnecessary interventions. By integrating DRG’s diabetes reversal program, IMC further strengthens its offering by addressing the metabolic health factors that often contribute to chronic conditions.“By partnering with DRG, IMC is excited to expand beyond traditional musculoskeletal care and offer employers and patients a more comprehensive solution that addresses two of the largest drivers of healthcare utilization and spend,” said Nick Belles, VP of Operations at IMC. “This collaboration supports better overall health outcomes by combining proven MSK care with a powerful metabolic health solution.”As part of the partnership, both organizations will collaborate on patient education, engagement, and streamlined access to their respective services—creating a seamless experience for individuals seeking better health outcomes.About Integrated Musculoskeletal Care (IMC)Integrated Musculoskeletal Care (IMC) is a leading musculoskeletal healthcare delivery company focused on reducing the incidence, prevalence, and cost of musculoskeletal disorders through evidence-based, outcomes-driven care. Through its comprehensive JointStrongplatform, IMC provides scalable in-person, virtual, and self-care solutions that improve patient mobility, reduce pain, lower healthcare costs, and help employers and health plans achieve better long-term outcomes.About Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG)Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG) offers the only patented Type 2 Diabetes reversal program in the world, helping patients achieve sustainable metabolic health improvements through a structured, proven approach focused on long-term lifestyle transformation, medication reduction, and root-cause healing.Media ContactsIntegrated Musculoskeletal Care (IMC)Nick BellesVP of Operations, Integrated Musculoskeletal Care, Inc.nick.belles@imcpt.com813-997-1993Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG)Victoria CurielChief Strategy Officervcuriel@diabetesreversalgroup.com800-321-9054

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.