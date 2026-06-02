Best Holistic Life Unveils Sam & Shayna Tejada: June 2026 Cover Story

Best Holistic Life Magazine June 2026 Sam & Shayna Tejada Best Holistic Life Magazine June 2026 Cover A Healthy Point of View Podcast Liquivida Logo Best Holistic Life Magazine Logo

The founders of the Liquivida movement are this year’s most influential duo, inspiring couples worldwide to pursue health, harmony, and purpose together.

We’re creating content to show what living a happy, healthy life as a couple looks like. Real life, real alignment, real partnership.” — Sam Tejada

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the nation’s most influential wellness publications, reaching over two million readers—announces wellness leaders Sam Tejada and Shayna Tejada as the official cover feature for its June 2026 issue. The announcement marks a defining moment for the couple, who have spent over two decades building a lifestyle centered around vitality, partnership, and holistic well-being.As co-leaders behind the rapidly expanding wellness brand Liquivida, the Tejadas have emerged as a new kind of power couple, one that prioritizes health as a shared mission, not a solo pursuit. Their partnership reflects a growing cultural shift toward couples embracing wellness as a foundation for not only personal longevity but also relational longevity.Their story, captured in an exclusive cover interview with Best Holistic Life , reveals what it truly looks like when two people decide to grow, strengthen, and evolve side by side.A New Era of Partnership in WellnessWhile the wellness industry has seen countless experts and influencers rise to prominence, what sets the Tejadas apart is how seamlessly they integrate their personal and professional lives. They don’t just talk about holistic health, they live it daily, intentionally cultivating a lifestyle that blends physical fitness, mental clarity, financial wellness, spiritual grounding, and relationship harmony.“It becomes very difficult for someone to take control of their health when the rest of the household isn’t doing the same,” Sam shared during the interview. His lived experience from firefighter to CEO fuels his belief that health must be a team effort.Shayna, CFO of Liquivida and the structural strategist behind the scenes, echoed this from a relational perspective.“You always have something to talk about when you’re doing life together. Movement becomes connection. Wellness becomes bonding. It’s the best quality time we can give each other.”Their dynamic is balanced, rooted in respect, and anchored by shared purpose, a model that many couples today are craving but rarely see demonstrated so clearly.Announcing the June 2026 Cover: Why the Tejadas, and Why NowAs the wellness landscape evolves, Best Holistic Life has consistently highlighted leaders who embody authenticity, impact, and transformation. According to the magazine’s team, the choice to feature Sam and Shayna on the June cover was both timely and undeniable.Their shared philosophy aligns with the magazine’s core belief that wellness is “W-holistic with a capital W,” addressing every dimension of life, not just fitness or nutrition. Their influence extends far beyond their business; they are redefining how couples relate to one another through the lens of health and long-term vitality.“Sam and Shayna represent the future of partnership,” said the editorial team. “They’re showing the world what it means to build a lifestyle with intention that strengthens not just the body but also home, marriage, and legacy.A Behind-the-Scenes Look Into a Lifestyle Built for LongevityThe June cover article outlines the foundation of the Tejadas’ unique partnership:A Home Environment Crafted for SuccessTheir household operates as a supportive ecosystem featuring:Joint meal preppingDaily workouts and active date nightsApple Watch + Oura Ring accountabilityPreventive care planning togetherFinancial check-ins and budgeting ritualsShared spiritual practices, including scripture, affirmations, and churchThis alignment removes friction and amplifies harmony, something their readers will instantly recognize as both relatable and transformative.Active Partnership as a Love LanguageFrom rucking on nature trails to mountain biking and resort-level gym sessions, the Tejadas have built a relationship where movement is ministry.“It’s not sitting on the couch with nothing to say. It’s connecting through activity, bonding through health, and growing through shared goals,” Shayna explained.Prioritizing the Mind as Much as the MusclesThe couple also leans heavily on advanced brain and stress-regulation technologies, including BrainTap, PEMF, vagus nerve reset devices, and their latest addition, Exomind TMS therapy.These tools aren’t fads; they’re intentional resets that support emotional resilience in the high-stress world of entrepreneurship.Shayna put it simply: “Peace is a priority. You can’t move well through life without it.”Visibility, Leadership & the Launch of Their Next Chapter2026 marks a pivotal shift for the Tejadas. For years, Sam has been the primary public voice of Liquivida. This year, they are stepping into visibility together.Through social media documentation, behind-the-scenes content, and joint leadership initiatives, the couple aims to share the lived experience of the “Liquivida lifestyle” not as a brand slogan, but as a real-world roadmap for couples seeking connection, vitality, and longevity.Sam shared the vision during the interview: “We’re creating content to show what living a happy, healthy life as a couple looks like. Real life, real alignment, real partnership.”Their relationship, 21 years strong, from high school sweethearts to industry leaders, demonstrates what longevity looks like when two people continually choose each other and choose health.A Power Couple for a New GenerationWhy are Sam and Shayna resonating so deeply with married couples, new couples, and even singles watching from the sidelines?Because their message is both universal and urgently needed:Health is a love language.Alignment is an act of devotion.Longevity is a shared responsibility.And the strongest relationships are built intentionally, not accidentally.Their approach is refreshing in a culture saturated with quick fixes and hyper-individualism. The Tejadas remind us that wellness grows best in community, starting with the person you live with every day.A Spotlight Feature Readers Won’t ForgetThe June 2026 issue of Best Holistic Life Magazine offers an in-depth look at their journey, rituals, strategies, and hopes for the next chapter. Readers will gain not only inspiration but also tangible frameworks to strengthen their relationships through holistic living.This cover marks the beginning of a larger movement, one where couples view health as a shared mission, not a side task.The Tejadas are not just leading a wellness company. They’re leading a new era of partnership.

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