International Beauty Institute Opens New Campus in Vaughan

International Beauty Institute (IBI) is opening a new campus in Vaughan, the school’s fourth campus location in the Greater Toronto Area.

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Beauty Institute (IBI) is opening a new campus location in Vaughan. The new Vaughan campus will expand IBI’s presence in the Greater Toronto Area, adding to the school’s existing three GTA campus locations: Toronto, Hamilton, and Mississauga. The new campus in Vaughan is open for enrollment, and courses begin on May 11, 2026.The new campus location was announced by Lydia Villmann, Founder & Vice President of International Beauty Institute. Villmann said, “We are incredibly proud to open our fourth campus in Vaughan - our largest and most advanced campus to date - purpose-built to elevate the student experience and support the future of beauty and medical aesthetics education. From its modern layout and expanded student services to its industry-leading training environment, this campus reflects our long-term investment in the next generation of professionals and our commitment to shaping the future of the industry through exceptional career-focused education.”The Vaughan campus is located at 265 Cityview Blvd unit 6, Vaughan, ON L4H 0A9 . The campus is conveniently located just off of the 400 and Major Mackenzie, and is close to many amenities for students. The Vaughan campus is easily accessible by public transit, and also offers ample free parking. The phone number for the Vaughan campus is (416) 477-1038.The new campus will be International Beauty Institute's largest campus, and features a state of the art facility. The Vaughan campus will offer the same catalog of diploma programs as the other campus locations, including: Medical Aesthetics, Advanced MedSpa Clinician, Advanced Medi-Spa Therapist, Advanced Skin Care Specialist, and Laser Technician. Just like at the other campus locations, students at IBI’s Vaughan campus will benefit from small class sizes, practical, hands-on training in a clinical environment, experienced instructors, preparation for industry-recognized certifications, and job readiness training.International Beauty Institute specializes in offering career training programs for careers in the beauty and medical aesthetics fields. Programs are designed to be flexible, achievable in a short amount of time, and to provide the critical skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the student’s chosen area of study. All programs are designed to prepare students for professional industry certifications.International Beauty Institute is excited to welcome students to the new Vaughan campus. To learn more about International Beauty Institute, visit the website at https://www.intlbeautyinstitute.com/# or click here: https://www.intlbeautyinstitute.com/request-information/ About Us:At International Beauty Institute (IBI), we empower future beauty professionals through industry-leading education, hands-on training, and career-driven support. Our devoted instructional team delivers an innovative, comprehensive curriculum, informed by years of industry experience and supported by cutting-edge technology, to provide students with an unparalleled educational journey. From enrollment to graduation and beyond, we’re committed to helping students master their craft, grow their confidence, and build successful careers in the beauty industry.International Beauty Institute (IBI) has been named the highest-rated Beauty Career College in Ontario*. IBI serves students in the Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, North York, Etobicoke, Hamilton, Oakville, Burlington, Niagara, and neighbouring regions. Financial assistance may be available for those who qualify; prospective students are encouraged to check with an Admissions Advisor for more details. To learn more about International Beauty Institute, visit https://www.intlbeautyinstitute.com/# *Claim based on Google Reviews as of January 1st 2025, comparing beauty institutions with a minimum of three Ontario campuses, each having at least 200 reviews and an average star rating of 4.8 out of 5 per campus.

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