WNFC Inks Media Partnership with Sports Girls Club to Bring Pro Women’s Tackle Football to a New Generation of Fans

WNFC today announced an official media partnership with Sports Girls Club aimed at expanding the reach of women’s professional tackle football

The demand is there. The audience is there. Now it’s about delivering the game in a way that keeps them, and turns them into fans for life. This partnership is how we scale our storytelling.” — Odessa Jenkins, CEO of the WNFC

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) today announced an official media partnership with Sports Girls Club aimed at expanding the reach of women’s professional tackle football by delivering the game through social-first storytelling designed for women.

At its core, the partnership is about one thing: bringing the excitement, emotion, and defining moments of WNFC football to more women than ever before, and turning those moments into fandom. The announcement comes at a time of unprecedented digital growth for the WNFC. In 2026, the league is on pace for a record-breaking year across social platforms, with its top team brands already surpassing 50 million views, and the league collectively tracking toward 500 million total views across team, player and league channels.

“This isn’t theoretical anymore, women are watching, engaging, and showing up,” said Odessa OJ Jenkins. “The demand is there. The audience is there. Now it’s about delivering the game in a way that keeps them, and turns them into fans for life. This partnership is how we scale our storytelling.”

Through this collaboration, Sports Girls Club will help power a social-first storytelling engine across the WNFC digital ecosystem, capturing the real-time moments that define the sport and distributing them in ways that resonate with modern women’s audiences. From sideline reactions, tunnel fashion, to locker room energy, from game-winning plays to personal stories, the partnership will focus on delivering content that feels immediate, emotional, and culturally relevant.

“Sports live on social now, it’s where fans discover teams, players, and moments in real time,” said Delaney, Founder of Sports Girls Club. “The WNFC already has the product and the momentum. Our role is to take those moments and amplify them in a way that brings more women into the WNFC.”

As part of the launch, Sports Girls Club will deploy creators across key WNFC markets during the final week of the regular season. This content will fuel a sustained storytelling cadence throughout the playoffs and into WNFC Cup Championship Weekend, including:

Real-time social coverage of games and moments

Athlete-driven storytelling and personality features

Creator-led commentary and reactions

Behind-the-scenes access that deepens fan connection

A central focus of the partnership will be bringing the audience into the lives of WNFC players, not just players fans watch, but people fans follow, support, and engage with across platforms. The collaboration will culminate with the debut of the first WNFC x Sports Girls Club merchandise collection on June 20 during Championship Weekend at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, a culture-driven apparel drop inspired by the identity and individuality of WNFC athletes.

As women’s sports continue their rapid rise, this partnership signals a clear evolution in strategy: meet fans where they are, speak to them how they consume, and give them a reason to stay. Together, the WNFC and Sports Girls Club are not just creating content, they are building a social engine designed to turn moments into movement and viewers into fans.

About the WNFC

The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) is the highest level of professional women’s tackle football in the United States, featuring the top players from around the world. Committed to advancing financial equity and opportunity for women in football, the WNFC combines high-level competition with strategic partnerships, media innovation, and community impact to grow the game at every level.

About Sports Girls Club

Sports Girls Club is a culture-first sports media platform dedicated to elevating women’s sports through storytelling, social content, and community. Focused on creating content that resonates with modern women sports fans, Sports Girls Club is redefining how women’s sports are covered and experienced.

Media Contact

Metro PR

wnfc@metropublicrelations.com

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