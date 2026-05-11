Allied Security Trust opens IP3 2026, Marking 11th Year of Direct Patent Sales & Licensing to 30+ Global Tech Companies

AST

AST will open their IP3 2026 submissions on June 22, 2026 offering patent owners a direct, fixed-price path to sale or licensing with 30+ global tech companies.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Security Trust (AST) is excited to announce the launch of IP3 2026, the eleventh annual edition of its Industry Patent Purchase and Licensing Program. Submissions open June 22, 2026, giving patent owners, universities, law firms, and brokers a direct path to sell or license their assets to some of the world's most active technology acquirers — including Cisco, Google, IBM, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Philips, Snap, Sony, Spotify, Uber, Verizon and Workday, among others.

Now in its second decade, IP3 has established itself as one of the most efficient and transparent patent monetization programs available to intellectual property owners. IP3 operates on a fixed-price model with no fees or commissions, eliminating the complexity and delay of traditional patent transactions.

A Program with a Proven Record

Since its inception in 2016, IP3 has grown steadily in both scale and impact, processing thousands of submissions and completing transactions with patent owners ranging from independent inventors to major research universities. To date, AST members have closed over 425 IP3 deals representing more than $55 million in collaborative patent defense.

IP3 2025 had 47 completed patent transactions and $5.1 million invested in collaborative patent defense, up from $4.2 million in IP3 2024. Group licensing portfolios accounted for nearly half of all deals, reflecting growing adoption of the licensing option among AST's member network and increased value for sellers seeking recurring revenue rather than outright sale.

How the Program Works

IP3 offers two participation tracks: outright sale and group licensing. Both require a single fixed price per submission. For licensing, submitters set one total price for a non-exclusive group license covering up to 35 AST Member Companies. There are no broker fees, no commissions, and no prolonged back-and-forth — AST manages the process from submission through close.

The non-exclusive review period allows patent sellers to continue marketing their assets independently through August 30, 2026. If a submission remains available when the exclusivity period begins on August 31 and the fixed price is met, the seller is required to complete the transaction through IP3.

Priority Technology Categories for 2026

AST welcomes submissions across all technology areas. The following represents priority categories for the 2026 program:

• Advertising, E-Commerce & Digital Marketplaces

• Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

• Automotive, EV & Autonomous Mobility

• Cloud Computing & Data Center Infrastructure

• Consumer Electronics & Personal Devices

• Cybersecurity, Privacy & Digital Identity

• Digital Health & Medical Technology

• Enterprise Software & Productivity

• FinTech, Payments & Financial Services

• Gaming & Interactive Entertainment

• Human-Computer Interaction & Immersive Experiences

• Media Streaming & Content Delivery

• Messaging, Social & Communication Platforms

• Semiconductors & Advanced Packaging

• Smart Home, IoT & Industrial Automation

• Telecommunications & Networking

"IP3 was built on a simple idea: give patent owners a direct, transparent path to the world's most active technology acquirers — without the friction of traditional transactions. Eleven years in, that model has only gotten stronger. The growth in group licensing deals this past year reflects a maturing market where sellers want recurring value, and our members want efficient, collaborative defense. We're proud of what this program has become, and we're excited to open IP3 2026." — Russell Binns, CEO and General Counsel, Allied Security Trust.

2026 Program Timeline

• Submission Window: June 22 – July 6, 2026

• Non-Exclusive Review Period: June 22 – August 30, 2026

• Exclusivity Period: August 31 – October 2, 2026

• Notification of Decision: By October 2, 2026

• Due Diligence: By October 14, 2026

• Close of Deals: By December 31, 2026

How to Submit

Patent owners may submit between June 22 and July 6, 2026 at www.ast.com/IP3. Submissions must include at least one active granted patent in an approved jurisdiction. Full submission requirements and program documents are available at that address. For questions, contact ip3@ast.com.

About Allied Security Trust (AST)

Founded in 2007, Allied Security Trust is a member-driven cooperative dedicated to reducing patent risk for the world's leading technology companies through collaborative IP acquisition. AST's membership includes more than 30 multinational corporations across diverse industries, among them Cisco, Google, IBM, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Philips, Snap, Sony, Spotify, Uber, Verizon and Workday. Additional information is available at www.ast.com.

AST is a not-for-profit Delaware Statutory Trust.

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