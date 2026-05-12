Avaamo Achieves AWS Healthcare Software Competency, Establishing Category Leadership in Healthcare Agentic AI

Avaamo achieves AWS Healthcare Software Competency

Avaamo is the only purpose-built AI Agentic platform for healthcare to hold the AWS Healthcare Software Competency.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo Inc., a provider of AI workforce solutions for healthcare and enterprise, today announced it has achieved the AWS Healthcare Software Competency designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS). The designation recognizes only AWS Partners that have demonstrated deep technical expertise, proven customer success over multiple deployments, and adherence to the highest standards for security and compliance in healthcare and is awarded only after independent, rigorous validation by AWS.Avaamo’s AI Agent workforce for patient access automation, automates scheduling, insurance verification, prescription refills, billing, and more, handling conversations end to end across voice and digital channels. The platform integrates with EHRs including Epic, Cerner, and Sunrise, as well as 1,000+ enterprise systems, and is available now in AWS Marketplace.For health systems evaluating AI vendors, the designation removes a critical barrier. Rather than conducting their own technical due diligence on security architecture, HIPAA compliance, and EHR integration readiness, they can rely on AWS’s independent validation as a pre-vetted baseline. In a market crowded with AI claims and unproven deployments, the AWS Healthcare Software Competency signals that Avaamo has already met the bar on data governance, clinical workflow integration, and enterprise-grade reliability before the first conversation begins.“Health systems need more than a compelling demo. They need assurance that the AI they deploy is enterprise-ready and built for the complexity of healthcare. Achieving the AWS Healthcare Software Competency is a validation of what our customers already know: Avaamo is purpose-built for healthcare, operates at scale, and meets the highest bar for compliance and trust.”— Ram Menon, Founder & CEO, AvaamoWhile Agentic AI and Conversational AI platforms have proliferated rapidly in healthcare, the AWS Healthcare Software Competency remains rare in this category. The designation is not self-declared; it is reported and published directly by AWS, providing health systems with an objective, third-party benchmark when evaluating AI vendors. Avaamo’s Healthcare AI Agents are available through AWS Marketplace, giving health systems the ability to consolidate procurement, simplify billing, and apply existing AWS committed spend toward their Avaamo investment.To verify Avaamo’s AWS Healthcare Software Competency or learn more about Avaamo Healthcare AI Agents, visit partners.amazonaws.com and search “Avaamo,” or visit the AWS Marketplace listing at aws.amazon.com/marketplace.About AvaamoAvaamo is an omni-channel agentic platform that enables healthcare enterprises to automate complex workflows with specialized AI agents. Deployed in leading healthcare institutions worldwide, Avaamo’s agents handle millions of interactions annually with enterprise-grade security, Epic integration, and HIPAA compliance.

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