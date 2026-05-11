Permanent speed limit reductions coming to SR 20 south of Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR – Travelers will soon see a series of permanent speed limit reductions along a 6-mile stretch of eastbound and westbound State Route 20 through and south of Oak Harbor.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will replace the existing speed limit signs with new signs. The permanent speed reductions affect SR 20 between Penn Cove and Southwest Barlow Street in Oak Harbor.

The new speed limits will be:

45 mph between mileposts 24.95 and 30.26 – down from the current 50 mph speed limit.

35 mph between mileposts 30.26 and 30.77 – down from the current 50 mph and 40 mph speed limits in the area.

30 mph between mileposts 30.77 and 31.29 – down from the current 40 mph speed limit.

New speed limit signs are scheduled to be posted the week of Monday, May 11. The new speed limits are enforceable as soon as the signs are installed.

The speed reductions will better match current driving speeds, traffic volumes and the design of the road and nearby areas. WSDOT worked closely with the city of Oak Harbor on speed limit changes within city limits. Changes south of Oak Harbor city limits were initiated after WSDOT received questions from community members and reviewed traffic patterns in the area.

People traveling through the area can do their part to improve safety by following the speed limit, obeying posted signs, and staying focused and sober while driving.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.