Atlantic Spine Center Expands Patient Access in Hoboken with New Location for Consultations and Spine Care

Atlantic Spine Center Dr. Kaliq Chang

We’re excited to make specialized spine care more accessible for patients in Hoboken and the surrounding communities.” — Dr. Kaliq Chang

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Spine Center announced that Dr. Kaliq Chang will now be seeing patients at 633 Washington Avenue in Hoboken, New Jersey, expanding access to advanced spine and pain care for patients throughout Hudson County and the surrounding area.

The new Hoboken location will provide patients with convenient access to evaluation and treatment for conditions including back pain, neck pain, nerve compression, herniated discs, and other spine-related disorders.

“We’re excited to make specialized spine care more accessible for patients in Hoboken and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Kaliq Chang. “Early evaluation by a spine specialist can often help patients better understand their treatment options and address issues before symptoms become more severe.”

Atlantic Spine Center is recognized for its expertise in minimally invasive and endoscopic spine procedures, offering treatment approaches designed to reduce recovery time, minimize tissue disruption, and help many patients avoid hospitalization. Patients seen at the Hoboken location will have access to comprehensive spine evaluations, non-surgical treatment options, and advanced minimally invasive procedures tailored to their individual needs.

Appointments are now available at the Hoboken location. More information can be found at www.AtlanticSpineCenter.com.

Not all spine procedures require large incisions. Visit Atlantic Spine Center to discuss your treatment options today.

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