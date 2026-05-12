Kleinman Property Management Named 2026 Property Management Company of the Year

Kleinman Property Management

The Minnesota Real Estate Journal has recognized the Kleinman Property Management as the 2026 Property Management Company of the Year.

For more than 95 years, Kleinman has remained focused on building long-term relationships, protecting our clients’ investments, and creating communities people are proud to call home.” — Nick Molina

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinman Property Management is proud to announce that the Minnesota Real Estate Journal has recognized the company as the 2026 Property Management Company of the Year, an honor presented at the Journal’s annual awards celebration.

This recognition reflects the dedication of Kleinman’s entire team across every department, property, and role throughout the organization. From site teams and maintenance professionals to portfolio managers, corporate staff, and leadership, the award stands as a testament to the people who show up each day committed to supporting residents, clients, and communities.

“For more than 95 years, Kleinman has remained focused on building long-term relationships, protecting our clients’ investments, and creating communities people are proud to call home. This award reflects the extraordinary people who make that mission a reality every day,” said Chairman Nick Molina.

Founded over 95 years ago, Kleinman Property Management has built its reputation on long-term relationships, sound stewardship of client investments, and a commitment to creating communities where residents are proud to live. The company’s longevity is a direct result of the trust placed in it by clients, residents, vendor partners, and team members across its portfolio.

“We are deeply grateful to the Minnesota Real Estate Journal for this recognition,” added Molina. “Congratulations as well to all of the other organizations and professionals honored this year. We are proud of this milestone and even more excited for what lies ahead.”



ABOUT KLEINMAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Kleinman Property Management is a Minnesota-based property management company with more than 95 years of experience managing multifamily properties. The company is committed to protecting client investments, delivering exceptional service to residents, and building communities people are proud to call home.

Learn more:

https://www.kleinmanpropertymanagement.com/

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