More Than Half of Central Florida's 1,394 Price-Reduced Listings Now Past 60 Days On Market

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Across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties, 753 of the 1,394 active price-reduced listings (54.02%) have now crossed the 60-day threshold

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties, 753 of the 1,394 active price-reduced listings (54.02%) have now crossed the 60-day threshold — the first time the leverage tier has crossed the majority line in the four-county dataset, with Volusia carrying the highest stale share for the second consecutive week.

The Homes In Orlando Team today released its weekly Central Florida Price Reduction Report, showing that more than half of every actively price-reduced listing across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties has now crossed the 60-day mark — a milestone for the four-county dataset.

Active price-reduced listings across the four-county region totaled 1,394 this week. Of those, 753 (54.02%) have been on the market 60 days or longer. Average reduction depth landed inside a narrow 50-basis-point band across all four counties, from Lake's 3.25% up to Volusia's 3.70%. The divergence this week is not in how deep the cuts are — it is in how long the pool has been sitting.

Four-County Snapshot, Week Ending May 10, 2026

County Active Listings Avg Reduction 60+ DOM Listings 60+ DOM Share

Orange 522 3.20% 276 52.90%

Seminole 183 3.48% 86 47.00%

Volusia 335 3.70% 197 58.80%

Lake 354 3.25% 194 54.80%

Total 1,394 3.41% (wtd) 753 54.02% (wtd)

Volusia Leads Stale Share for Second Consecutive Week

Volusia County now carries the highest 60-plus days-on-market share of any Central Florida county for the second consecutive weekly print. 197 of Volusia's 335 price-reduced listings (58.80%) have crossed the 60-day threshold. The Volusia leverage tier is the largest single-county pool of long-DOM inventory in the region this week.

In Volusia, the coastal submarkets carry the depth. Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach are tied at 54 listings each but tell different stories. Daytona's pool averages 4.53% off original list at $382,183 average price and 137 days on market — the entry-level coastal play. New Smyrna averages 3.90% off at $706,353 and 136 days on market — the higher-end coastal submarket with similarly long sit times.

Clermont's Triple-Digit Pool

Lake County's Clermont is the only single city in Central Florida this week with a triple-digit price-reduction count. 100 active price-reduced listings in Clermont alone, averaging 3.71% off original list at $499,702 average price and 94 days on market. Property mix is 89 houses, 11 townhouses, and zero condos — the cleanest single-family rental conversion read in the four-county region.

Orange County Stale Share Crosses 50%

Orange County's stale share crossed 50% this week, with 276 of 522 listings (52.90%) past 60 days on market. Orlando alone carries 338 of the 522 county listings — 64.75% of the Orange pool — averaging 3.29% off original list at $485,334 average price and 105 days on market. Apopka holds firmest at 2.34% average cut across 45 listings, the tightest county-level cut depth in the Orange dataset.

Seminole Cleanest Stale Share

Seminole County carries the cleanest stale-share rate of the four counties at 47.00%, with 86 of 183 listings past 60 days. Sanford carries 46 of the 183 county listings at 3.73% off original list at $491,960 average price and 71 days on market — the shortest top-city DOM in Central Florida this week. Sanford sellers are calibrating earlier than their Orange and Lake counterparts.

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"There are weeks when the four counties tell four different stories, and there are weeks when the data tells one regional story. This week, the regional story is structural," said Brenden Rendo, REALTOR with The Homes In Orlando Team. "More than half of every actively price-reduced listing in Central Florida is now sitting in the leverage tier — the 60-plus days-on-market subset where seller flexibility extends past list-price into closing-cost credits, repair credits, rate buydowns, and timeline concessions. That is the structural backdrop for any buyer, seller, or investor doing math in this market right now. The divergence between counties is in stale-share depth, not in cut depth — and Volusia carrying the highest stale share for the second week running is the watch signal."

Implications by Audience

Buyers: The 753-listing 60-plus DOM tier is the majority of the four-county price-cut pool. Volusia carries the largest leverage pool by share. Clermont's 100-listing single-family-dominated pool in Lake is the deepest single-city filter. Both are real negotiating environments where the conversation extends past the published cut into concessions.

Sellers: Pricing into the 30-day comp window matters more than the 90-day. Sellers who calibrated in the first 30-45 days are the ones writing contracts. Algorithmically invisible listings cannot compete with corrected ones — and with more than half the regional pool now sitting past 60 days, the comp set has shifted.

Investors: Clermont 89 houses, 0 condos = pure single-family rental conversion play. Daytona Beach 20 condos with cuts is the entry-level coastal short-term-rental candidate, contingent on Volusia STR ordinance verification by zone. The four-county pool is large enough to filter by underwriting standards rather than chase whatever shows up.

Data Access

City-level breakdowns of every active reduction, including days on market and property mix, are published on the company's county pages:

• Orange County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/orange-county/price-reduced-homes/

• Seminole County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/real-estate/seminole-county-fl/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Volusia County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/volusia-county/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Lake County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/lake-county/priced-reduced-homes/

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team, led by REALTOR Brenden Rendo, serves buyers, sellers, and investors across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties in Central Florida. The team publishes a weekly data-driven price reduction report tracking active reductions, days on market, and submarket-level pricing dynamics across the four-county region. Brenden Rendo brings three decades of operating experience across mortgage brokerage, hard money lending, fix-and-flip investment, and full-service brokerage to every weekly read.

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