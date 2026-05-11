Back by Popular Demand: Snooze Mattress & Wellness to Host 'ZenFest'

Snooze Mattress and Wellness-Indianapolis will host a second round of their popular ZenFest, a free community wellness event on Sunday, May 17th

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snooze Mattress and Wellness-Indianapolis will host a second round of their popular ZenFest, a free community wellness event on Sunday, May 17th from 3:00–5:00 PM, bringing together yoga and sound meditation for an afternoon focused on relaxation and mindfulness.The event will begin with a gentle yoga session from 3:15–3:45 PM led by Diane, owner of Bosom Buddies Yoga , whose welcoming teaching style makes yoga accessible for beginners and experienced practitioners alike.Following yoga, Rita from Healing Moments will guide participants through a sound bath meditation from 3:50–4:20 PM, using crystal singing bowls to create a calming, immersive experience designed to help participants relax and reset.Guests will also have the opportunity to explore offerings from local wellness vendors, like essential oils from Yoga with Marcia Jean and chair massages with Blue Lotus Massage . Most importantly, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with others in the community interested in health, rest, and mindfulness.“We were blown away by the response to ZenFest the first time around,” said Erik Saini, owner of Snooze Mattress and Wellness in Indianapolis. “It was such a special experience that we wanted to give people the chance to come back, bring a friend, or experience it for the first time. Investing in our community and creating moments like this is something that really matters to us.”ZenFest is free and open to ages 13+, but space is limited and attendance will be capped. Community members are encouraged to reserve their spot through the Facebook event page. The event will take place at 3949 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240.Snooze Mattress & Wellness, Indianapolis is a sleep and wellness retailer dedicated to helping individuals improve their quality of life through better sleep. By combining premium sleep solutions with education and community-centered wellness events, Snooze aims to support healthier, more balanced living.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.