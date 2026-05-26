Breaking Down Barriers: LightHeart Mental Health Brings Mental Health Services to Renton

LightHeart Mental Health expands access to high-quality, compassionate mental health care with a new clinic serving individuals and families in Renton, WA.

Our new Renton clinic reflects our deep commitment to this community and our belief that everyone deserves access to compassionate, high-quality mental health care close to home.” — Gretchen Clark-Bower, Market Vice President

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LightHeart Mental Health, a dedicated provider of accessible and high-quality mental health care, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Renton, Washington This expansion reflects the organization's commitment to serving diverse communities and ensuring that essential mental health resources are available to individuals and families across the region. The clinical team includes providers with a vast variety of experience, able to provide evidence-based treatments tailored to meet the needs of individuals across all age groups, including children, adolescents, and adults.The new Renton location fosters a safe and inclusive environment where patients can focus on healing and growth. LightHeart Mental Health remains focused on removing barriers to mental health treatment and addressing the need for rapid access to care through competence, reliability, and compassionate service.According to the 2025 King County Mental Health Brief, 1 in 4 youth in King Country experienced depression and 2 in 4 LGBTQ+ youth in King Country experienced depression.LightHeart Mental Health understands the growing need for easily accessible, comprehensive care for people of all ages in the King County area. The organization is committed to elevating the standard of mental health care and serving as a trusted resource for the people of Renton.To learn more about LightHeart Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy and medication management, visit https://lightheartassociates.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (425) 998 - 2367.About LightHeart Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkLightHeart Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network. Being part of TCN means LightHeart Mental Health team members can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools our team needs to transform lives in our communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.