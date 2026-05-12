Vikar Technologies Announces Partnership with Machias Savings Bank

Vikar Technologies partners with Machias Savings Bank to deliver seamless digital account opening for business and consumer customers.

Our partnership with Vikar strengthens our ability to deliver technology-driven solutions for our business customers, while preserving the high-touch service all our customers trust” — Ben Jordan, COO of Machias Savings Bank

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vikar Technologies , Inc. (“ Vikar ”), a leading provider of unified digital account opening and lending solutions for financial institutions, announced a new partnership with Machias Savings Bank Through this partnership, Machias Savings Bank will implement Vikar’s platform to deliver a seamless, end-to-end digital account opening experience for both business and consumer customers. The collaboration reflects a shared focus on improving efficiency, strengthening compliance processes, and delivering a more connected experience.“Partnering with Machias Savings Bank represents a strong alignment in vision,” said Glenn Bolstad, CEO of Vikar. “Together, we are focused on simplifying onboarding, reducing friction, and enabling a more seamless path from initial account opening to fully established customer relationships.”“We are committed to continuously enhancing how we serve our customers,” said Ben Jordan, Chief Operating Officer of Machias Savings Bank. “Our partnership with Vikar strengthens our ability to deliver technology-driven solutions for our business customers, while preserving the high-touch service all our customers trust.”This partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to advancing digital capabilities while maintaining a strong focus on customer relationships and operational excellence.About Vikar TechnologiesVikar provides an intelligent, unified platform for business and consumer account opening and lending, purpose-built for financial institutions. The platform brings together digital account opening, account maintenance, loan origination, onboarding, KYC/KYB, compliance, treasury services, and wealth management into a single, configurable environment, eliminating fragmented systems, reducing manual handoffs, and enabling true straight-through processing.Built to handle complex business relationships, Vikar supports multi-entity structures, international accounts, and treasury services across both self-service and bank-directed channels. Embedded automation, rules-based workflows, and real-time visibility give relationship managers, lenders, operations, and compliance teams a holistic, shared view of every customer relationship.Vikar connects with core banking systems and leading fintech partners, helping financial institutions accelerate onboarding and funding, strengthen regulatory controls, improve operational efficiency, and deliver a modern, unified experience across deposits and lending.For more information, visit: https://www.vikartech.com/ About Machias Savings BankMachias Savings Bank is a community-focused financial institution dedicated to providing personalized banking services to individuals, businesses, and communities. With a strong commitment to customer relationships and local impact, Machias Savings Bank combines traditional values with modern banking solutions.For more information, visit: https://www.machiassavings.bank/

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