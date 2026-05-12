The Buildings Show collaborates with Dave Cooper Live to feature industrialized construction and building tech in 2026

The Buildings Show announces strategic collaboration with Dave Cooper Live to spotlight industrialized construction and building technology in 2026

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buildings Show , Canada’s largest and most influential event for the construction and real estate industries, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking strategic alliance with Dave Cooper LIVE , a media platform dedicated to the future of the built world. The Exchange by Dave Cooper Live will debut at the 2026 edition of The Buildings Show, bringing an exciting new focus on cutting-edge trends, technologies, building systems and solutions shaping what gets built next.Dave Cooper Live, renowned for his expertise and thought leadership in off-site construction, modular building, and sustainable building practices, will play a pivotal role in curating and delivering exclusive content, live interviews, and interactive sessions at the show. This partnership aims to elevate the conversation around 21st century construction methods, providing attendees with unparalleled insights and access to industry leaders driving change in the sector.Key Features of the Partnership:- The Exchange by Dave Cooper Live: A large dedicated destination on the show floor designed to bring together the people shaping what gets built next through live conversations, networking, and collaborative programming.- Live Broadcasts & Industry Conversations: Dave Cooper Live will host live interviews, fireside discussions, and panel conversations with industry leaders across construction, real estate, manufacturing, sustainability, infrastructure, and building technology.- Industrialized & Off-Site Construction Showcase: The Exchange will spotlight modular, panelised, prefabricated, and advanced construction solutions helping address housing demand, productivity, sustainability, and workforce challenges.- Curated Educational Programming: Sessions will explore critical topics including industrialized construction, resilient communities, building technology, decarbonization, manufacturing innovation, workforce development, and the future of the built environment.- Relationship-Driven Networking: Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with developers, builders, manufacturers, suppliers, technology providers, and industry innovators in a highly collaborative and engaging environment.“We are excited to partner with Dave Cooper Live to bring a fresh and dynamic focus to modular construction technologies at The Buildings Show 2026,” said Glen Reynolds, Group Director, Informa Connect. “Dave’s expertise and passion for innovation align perfectly with the Build Canada Homes initiative, as well as our mission to provide a platform for industry leaders to connect, learn, and discover the latest products and solutions. Together, we will inspire the future of home building in Canada and beyond.”Dave Cooper Live’s Vision for Industrialized Construction + InnovationDave Cooper Live has been at the forefront of transforming the construction industry, advocating for smarter, more sustainable building practices and showcasing the people and technologies driving innovation. His partnership with The Buildings Show will amplify these efforts, creating a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with the latest ideas and solutions for residential and commercial projects, specifically addressing how offsite construction and building technology can deliver affordable homes and better buildings with less risk.“I’m thrilled to partner with The Buildings Show to shine a spotlight on advanced construction methods” said Dave Cooper, Founder of Dave Cooper Live. “This event is the perfect platform to bring together the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the industry. Together, we’ll explore how building technology continues to evolve with advanced building materials and systems like modular and panelised construction, to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”About The Buildings ShowThe Buildings Show is Canada’s largest event for the construction and real estate industries, bringing together thousands of professionals to network, learn, and source products and solutions. With a legacy of over 30 years, the show continues to be the premier platform for innovation, collaboration, and industry growth.About Dave Cooper LIVEDave Cooper LIVE is a media platform exploring the future of the built world through interviews, on-location tours and live events. Founded by award-winning host and industry advocate Dave Cooper, the platform connects leading practitioners, policymakers and academics across the ecosystem of the built environment. By spotlighting innovation in industrialized construction, building technology, workforce development and decarbonization, Dave Cooper LIVE serves to advance more resilient homes, buildings and communities designed to deliver a better built world.Event Details:The Buildings Show 2026 will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from December 2-4, 2026. For more information about the partnership and event programming, visit https://informaconnect.com/the-buildings-show/

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