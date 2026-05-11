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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 09, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 11, 2026 Product Type: Dietary Supplements Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Mitragynine and Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl (Kratom) Company Name: XD Investments LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Fix Elixir dietary supplements

Company Announcement

XD Investments LLC of Houston, TX, is voluntarily recalling approximately 448 Boxes of Better Weather Fix Elixir products, including all flavors and variations, because FDA analysis found the products to contain undeclared Mitragynine and Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl. (MP) is a more potent derivative of Mitragynine, or Kratom. Consumption of MP can produce undesirable effects such as nausea, vomiting, rapid heart rate (tachycardia), palpitations, hallucinations, sedation, anxiety, and loss of consciousness. It can also fatally suppress the respiratory system. Consumption of Mitragynine, especially MP, often causes addiction with severe opioid withdrawal symptoms. Consumption of products that contain Mitragynine or MP, especially in the context of concomitant use of other drugs (prescribed or illicit), could result in other severe or fatal physiological effects.

Recalled Products:

Better Weather Fix Elixir

All Lots, flavors and variations

The affected products were sold online through xdeor.com and maxensupplements.com between approximately November 9, 2025 and March 28, 2026. The recalled products were sold in display boxes labeled “Better Weather Fix Elixir” and “Better Weather Fix Elixir Berry”.

To date, XD Investments LLC has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled products.

XD Investments LLC ceased distribution and sales of the recalled products on April 1, 2026, and remaining inventory was removed from sale. Consumers who purchased Better Weather Fix Elixir products should immediately stop using the product. Consumers may dispose of the product or contact XD Investments LLC for refund information and additional assistance.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact: XD Investments LLC at info@xdeor.com.

Consumers experiencing adverse reactions or other health concerns related to use of the product should contact a healthcare provider.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.