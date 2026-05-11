3BR/2.5BA Villa in Adult Comm of Heritage Highlands in Loudoun County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

1 Fox Mill Way, Lovettsville, VA 20180 1 Fox Mill Way, Lovettsville, VA 20180 1 Fox Mill Way, Lovettsville, VA 20180 1 Fox Mill Way, Lovettsville, VA 20180 1 Fox Mill Way, Lovettsville, VA 20180

Desirable Villa in the 55+ Active Adult Community of Heritage Highlands Located in the Town of Lovettsville Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

Nicholls Auction Marketing announces the closing of bidding of an auction of an end-unit villa in the 55+ Active Adult Community of Heritage Highlands located in the charming Town of Lovettsville, VA” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a desirable end-unit villa in the 55+ Active Adult Community of Heritage Highlands located in the charming Town of Lovettsville, VA on Friday, May 15 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“By Order of The Trustees, we have been entrusted to market and sell this desirable property located in a wonderful and established 55+ community,” said Nicholls. “This spacious end-unit brick villa just needs a bit of cosmetic attention, and will make a tremendous home for you by bidding your price.”“The property’s highlights include an end-unit 3 BA/2.5 BA villa in the 55+ community of Heritage Highlands, attached garage, screened porch and a location 2 minutes from the banks of the Potomac River. Additionally it is located only minutes from the commuter train, 5.5 miles from Rt. 9, 10.5 miles from Purcellville, 14 miles from Leesburg, and only a short drive to Dulles Airport, NOVA & West Virginia,” said Criag Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers.The auction’s date, property address and highlights follow below noted Damewood. Friday, May 15 and 11:00 AM EDT 1 Fox Mill Way, Lovettsville, VA 20180• Solid 3 BR/2.5 BA end-unit brick villa in the 55+ active adult community of Heritage Highlands• This home measures 2,130 +/- sf. of living space, and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, dining room w/electric fireplace, sitting area, screened sun porch w/shades & ceiling fan, 300 +/- sf. attached garage.• Flooring: hardwood flooring on main level (except bedroom); carpet in all bedrooms, stairs and all upper level• Outside retractable window awnings; asphalt driveway; large closets & ample storage• Heating: electric hot air; Cooling: electric heat pump• Public water & sewer; electric water heater• Internet: Comcast; Xfinity• Residents at Heritage Highlands have access to a community clubhouse with a multipurpose room, providing the perfect spot for gathering and socializing with neighbors and friends. Outside, there are also walking paths, ensuring that residents always have a place to take a morning run or an evening stroll. Members of the community enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle thanks to a homeowners’ association that takes care of community landscaping, clubhouse maintenance, and snow removal. Trash and recycling pickup is also included in the HOA fee.The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Craig Damewood (540-303-4760) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

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