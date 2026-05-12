BREAKING FROM CANNES MARKET Mukesh Modi’s 'Khoonta' Set for Prestigious Cannes Market Premiere at Palais

Filmmaker Mukesh Modi unveils Khoonta at Cannes Market 2026—a poetic Himalayan tale of faith, loss, and resilience.

CANNES, FRANCE, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mukesh Modi’s “Khoonta” Set for Prestigious Cannes Market Premiere at PalaisThe global stage is set as filmmaker Mukesh Modi brings his evocative feature Khoonta to the world at the Cannes Film Festival Market Premiere. The film will be showcased on May 16th at 2:00 PM at the iconic Palais des Festivals et des Congrès (Palais E)—placing it among the most anticipated independent titles at this year’s market screenings.Presented by Indie Films Inc, Khoonta promises a deeply immersive cinematic experience that blends poetic storytelling with raw emotional depth.🌿 A Haunting Story Rooted in Faith, Memory & DisappearanceSet against the breathtaking yet fragile Himalayan landscape, Khoonta follows Sati, a woman caught in an endless wait for her missing husband—while the world around her slowly fades into silence and change.In a village bound by devotion to Mahasu Maharaj, life moves forward with quiet resilience. A river flows like a living memory—absorbing grief, reflecting time, and bearing witness to a vanishing way of life.Rather than offering easy resolutions, Khoonta invites audiences into a contemplative space—where silence speaks, absence lingers, and faith becomes both anchor and question. It is a cinematic meditation on endurance, connection, and the fragile beauty of worlds on the brink of disappearance.A Film to Watch at Cannes Market 2026With its atmospheric storytelling and profound emotional core, Khoonta is poised to resonate with global buyers, festival programmers, and cinephiles seeking meaningful, art-house cinema.Market Premiere DetailsDate: May 16, 2026Time: 2:00 PMVenue: Palais E, CannesPress & Industry ContactProducer: Mukesh Modi+1 917 215 1491info@indiefilmsworld.com

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