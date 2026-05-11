Connecticut National Guard hosts Cyber Yankee 2026

The Connecticut National Guard is hosting Cyber Yankee 2026, the National Guard’s premier annual regional cyber training exercise, at Camp Nett, Niantic, Conn. May 4 – 15, 2026.

Started in 2015, Cyber Yankee partners military cyber warriors with cyber experts from local utility companies to collaborate and train together on how to respond to credible cyber threats against these pieces of critical infrastructure.

"Cyber Yankee puts real operators from the Guard, federal agencies, and private utilities in the same room, working the same problem, before a real attack forces that meeting," said Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr., the adjutant general and commander of the Connecticut National Guard. "Gas, water, and electric systems do not defend themselves. It takes a skilled team that knows how to work together to keep us safe. That’s what this exercise is all about."

The two-week exercise begins with a week of classroom training, followed by a week of tactical-level defense cyber operations exercises. These exercises split the participants into groups—blue groups are military personnel, orange groups are civilian partners, and red groups are malicious actors such as hackers, hacktivists, or foreign state actors.

What makes Cyber Yankee unique, compared to other military cyber events, such as Cyber Shield, is that this event focuses on civilian infrastructure such as natural gas, electricity, and water, rather than Department of Defense infrastructure, such as its computer network.

During the exercise, red groups will actively attempt to infiltrate the infrastructure to cause harm. It’s the responsibility of the orange and blue teams to put mitigations in place to prevent these actors from getting access, identifying if a breach occurs, and responding to any breach to prevent damage to the critical infrastructure.

“There are credible threats to the United States critical infrastructure,” said Air Force Col. Cameron Sprague, the Connecticut National Guard’s cyber operations officer and director of Cyber Yankee 2026. “Unfortunately, there are threats to the United States that seek to use cyber means to degrade or deny us those industries—or at least be prepared to do that in the event of a conflict with us. Cyber Yankee is all about being able to defend ourselves against that.”

Since the inception of Cyber Yankee, the exercise has grown significantly. The first iteration of Cyber Yankee, which was hosted in Massachusetts, consisted of about 100 participants, split into two teams—one from Massachusetts and one from Connecticut.

This year’s event, the twelfth iteration, there are six teams and more than 360 personnel participating, including service members from the National Guards in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Tennessee. It also includes representatives from the Marine Corps, Space Force, Coast Guard, and international partners from the National Guard’s State Partnership Program including Cyprus, Brazil, El Salvador, Kenya, Paraguay, Uruguay, Canada, and Sweden.

Local, state, and other civilian participants include 10 private industry companies, the Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Energy, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“Cyber is a team sport,” said Sprague. “it’s all about collaboration and if the event happens where we’re attacked by a nation state against our critical infrastructure and services are taken down, we’ll need to work together to restore and defend them.”

As our society becomes more dependent on digital assets for everyday functionality, cyber attacks inevitably become a bigger threat. The training at Cyber Yankee helps our cyber warriors combat these threats in real time.

One such example of this was a ransomware attack against the city of Hartford, Connecticut in September 2020. A hacker disrupted critical systems in the city’s school system causing delays, which had a ripple effect through many families’ daily routines.

As a result of this attack, the Connecticut National Guard’s cyber team was activated. In conjunction with the City of Hartford, the threat was isolated and ultimately fixed. This attack exposed several vulnerabilities in the city’s cyber security, however, the training from Cyber Yankee allowed the Guard team to remain calm and focused during this high stress event and deliver results.

Although Cyber Yankee’s proven track record of success has laid the foundation for this exercise to grow into something much larger than it already is, Sprague said one of its greatest strengths is its limited size and focus on regionality and building relationships with cyber teams and industry experts who’ll actually work together in the event of serious cyber incident.