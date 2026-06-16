Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs Promotes Ouray as a Premier Destination for Year Round Outdoor Tourism

OURAY, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs has continued to promote Ouray, Colorado, as a year round destination for travelers seeking mountain scenery, outdoor recreation, and restorative time in natural hot springs. Located in the San Juan Mountains, the lodge has been positioned as a comfortable base for guests who want access to Ouray’s trails, waterfalls, winter activities, downtown charm, and mineral soaking experiences.

Interest in Ouray has been supported by the wide range of activities available across the seasons. In warmer months, travelers are drawn to hiking, off-roading, Jeep routes, waterfalls, alpine scenery, and nearby historic mountain roads. In colder months, the area is known for ice climbing, snowshoeing, backcountry skiing, and quiet winter escapes surrounded by snow-covered peaks. Ouray has also been recognized by Colorado tourism sources as a mountain town with year-round recreation, hot springs, off-roading, waterfalls, and ice climbing.

At Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs, that destination experience has been supported by lodging, on-site hot springs, dining access, spa services, and adventure connections. The lodge’s hot springs are filled by naturally heated water that comes from the ground before feeding indoor and outdoor reservoirs on the property. Guest access has been offered during daily posted hours, and day passes have also been made available for visitors who want to experience the pools without an overnight stay.

The property has also been shaped around comfort after a day outdoors. Amenities listed by the lodge include in-room refrigerators, flat-screen TVs, high-speed wireless internet, air conditioning, K-cup coffee and tea, breakfast, laundry access, a cardio gym, and parking. Through partnerships with Ouray Mountain Adventures, Sage Spa, and Mineshaft Restaurant, guests have been given convenient access to off-road rentals, massage services, and dining during their stay.

As outdoor tourism continues to bring visitors to Southwest Colorado, Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs has remained focused on serving guests who want both adventure and rest. A day may be spent exploring trails, waterfalls, mountain passes, or the Ouray Ice Park, while the evening can be spent soaking in warm mineral pools and returning to a room close to town.

For travelers planning a mountain getaway in any season, Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs continues to present Ouray as a place where outdoor activity, small-town character, and relaxation can be experienced in one stay.

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