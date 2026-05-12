Hormuz Disruption Drives New Infrastructure Vision: ZNERA’s Strait of Union Visualized by Omegarender

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Failing oil transportation through the Strait of Hormuz prompts designers to think over possible man-made alternatives of crossing the UAE. Strait of Union is a visionary project by the architects at ZNERA. It proposes creating a 100+ km inland maritime corridor running through the UAE connecting the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Nowadays, there exists a reliance on one particular connection; Strait of Union offers creating a secondary maritime transport network. The proposed infrastructural project is based on multiple disciplines, combining logistics, energy transport, and urban development of the corridor.Creating a consistent set of pictures depicting the vision has been a challenge faced by the team at Omegarender . This includes aerial master plans and ground-level scenes. According to the CEO of the design studio Julia Seliverstova, the renderings will help understand the infrastructure project from two angles – the regional and human ones.Among other features, the project involves:• creation of a continuous canal serving as the axis of the infrastructural project;• logistics points and transport connections;• waterfront urban territories being built along the corridor;• interrelationship of the infrastructure with different types of landscape, including desert areas and mountain terrains.In 2026, 20% of oil supply got disrupted due to the disturbance of traffic along the Hormuz Strait. This triggered a discussion of possible ways of export and prompted various parties, including the governments, energy corporations, and international organizations, to consider other possible routes, such as inland ones.As it is obvious, Strait of Union can be seen as an innovative and visionary concept by the company. When supplemented with vivid 3D renderings, the project meets modern-day requirements for global energy infrastructure projects.

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