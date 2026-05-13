Bluedrop Contracted by the Republic of Singapore Air Force for MR Training Systems and Follow-On Support

Rear Crew Trainer with Hoist Operations

HALIFAX, HALIFAX, CANADA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluedrop Training & Simulation Inc. (“Bluedrop”), a global leader in advanced training solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded contracts by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) for the supply and multi-year follow-on support of Mixed Reality (MR) Trainers for the RSAF’s helicopter cabin aircrew.Under the initial contract, Bluedrop will design, develop, and deliver high-fidelity MR Trainers that provide realistic, scenario-based training for helicopter cabin aircrew personnel . The systems will support a wide range of applications, including emergency procedures, mission rehearsal, and crew coordination, all within a safe and controlled environment.The follow-on support contract, spanning multiple years, will ensure sustained operational readiness through the provision of trained instructors and operators, as well as comprehensive maintenance and lifecycle support of the training systems. This long-term partnership underscores Bluedrop’s commitment to delivering not only advanced technology but also enduring training capability.A key differentiator of Bluedrop’s solution is its Data-Enabled Training approach, which captures and analyzes performance metrics to provide objective assessment and actionable insights. This enables instructors and organizations to track progress, identify skill gaps, and optimize training outcomes with greater precision.“We are proud to support the Republic of Singapore Air Force with next-generation training solutions that combine immersive technologies and high-fidelity haptics,” said Jean-Claude Siew, EVP Technology & Simulation at Bluedrop. “These contracts highlight the growing demand for rear-crew training systems that are not only realistic and scalable, but also capable of delivering measurable improvements in efficiency, performance and readiness.”This award further strengthens Bluedrop’s position as a trusted partner to defense and aerospace organizations worldwide, delivering innovative, data-driven training solutions across complex operational environments.About Bluedrop Training & SimulationBluedrop Training & Simulation Inc. designs and delivers advanced training in simulation, virtual, and augmented reality, and instructional design, Bluedrop provides immersive, high-impact training systems that improve performance, safety, and operational readiness.

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