BGO, Dimension Energy, Black Bear Energy complete 9.9 MW solar facility, NJ’s largest ever rooftop community solar

NJ’s largest ever rooftop community solar installation. BGO, Dimension, and Black Bear celebrate the project ribbon cutting. BGO, Dimension, and Black Bear team members explore the solar installation.

The entirely rooftop based project will generate 12 million kWh annually, powering 1,600+ homes with 20%+ savings.

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BGO, Dimension Energy, and Black Bear Energy celebrate the energization of a new 4.99 MW rooftop community solar system in Somerset, NJ. This system marks the second of two co-located systems on a single industrial warehouse, which already hosts an existing 4.97 MW system built under New Jersey's original Community Solar Energy Pilot Program. Combined, the warehouse now hosts an unprecedented 9.9 MW of community solar, making it the largest industrial rooftop community solar host in New Jersey history.

While New Jersey's permanent community solar rules prohibit co-locating more than 5 MW on a single site, the first system was permitted and constructed under the separate Pilot Program, which was governed by a different regulatory framework. This distinction allows both projects to co-exist on the same roof, unlocking nearly 10 MW of generation from a single building. Together, the two systems will generate approximately 12 million kWh of clean electricity annually—the equivalent of powering over 1,600 homes each year.

New Jersey's community solar program enables residents and renters who cannot install solar on their own properties to subscribe to a share of a larger, off-site solar project. Through this program, subscribers receive bill credits from their utility, saving at least 20 percent on their electricity costs—without requiring any installation, equipment, or long-term commitment on their own property. The program prioritizes low-to-moderate income (LMI) households, providing deeper discounts to ensure that clean energy benefits reach the communities that need them most.

The solar array is hosted on the existing rooftop of an industrial warehouse owned by BGO on behalf of an institutional investor. By utilizing built infrastructure rather than developing greenfield sites, the project maximizes the value of existing buildings without sacrificing a single acre of undeveloped land, delivering value to BGO on behalf of their clients while also contributing to New Jersey’s clean energy goals.

“BGO’s U.S. asset management team creates value for our clients through active asset management, bringing the right partners together to unlock new opportunities,” said Rob Naso, Managing Partner and U.S. Head of Asset Management, BGO. “Working alongside experienced partners like Dimension Energy and Black Bear Energy, we enhance the assets we invest in and manage on behalf of our clients while helping to deliver real benefits in the communities where we operate.”

Dimension Energy, one of the largest U.S. community solar developers and a leader in the New Jersey market, developed the project and will own and operate the system long-term. Across the state, Dimension's growing portfolio of warehouse rooftop community solar projects is on track to deliver affordable clean energy to 10,000 New Jersey households by the end of 2026.

“We're proud to bring this project to life alongside BGO and Black Bear Energy, whose partnership made this possible,” said Sam Younes, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Dimension Energy. “Community solar is one of the most powerful tools New Jersey has to deliver real energy savings to residents — locally produced, rapidly deployable, and accessible to households across the state without any upfront cost. Dimension is delivering projects like this one at scale across New Jersey, turning underutilized rooftop space into lasting community benefit.”

Serving as the commercial buyer’s representative, Black Bear Energy leveraged their expertise in onsite renewable energy to bring together the right partners and successfully execute this large-scale solar deployment.

“BGO has been a partner of Black Bear’s from the very beginning, and this project is a testament to what's possible when a world-class real estate owner commits to deploying solar to add value to its portfolio. We are proud to stand alongside BGO and Dimension Energy at this milestone,” said Victoria Stulgis, President at Black Bear.

About BGO

BGO is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor, real estate lender, and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. BGO serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with expertise in the asset management of office, industrial, multi-residential, retail and hospitality property across the globe. BGO has offices in 25 cities across twelve countries with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest in and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients in primary, secondary and co-investment markets. BGO is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life.

For more information, please visit www.bgo.com

About Dimension Energy

Dimension Energy is a leading community solar developer, owner, and operator. Since its founding in 2018, Dimension has executed more than 1,000 megawatts (MW) of community solar and invested more than $1B in distributed energy infrastructure. Dimension has 3.5 GW under development across 14 markets today, and serves over 35,000 customers. In the communities where we invest, our projects deliver clean energy, local jobs, tax revenue, and savings, alongside other benefits including workforce development and educational opportunities. Learn more at www.dimension-energy.com

About Black Bear Energy

A Legence Company (Nasdaq: LGN), Black Bear Energy is a technology-enabled, commercial buyer's representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. In the past ten years, Black Bear has helped its clients bid out over 2,000 clean technology projects in more than 20 states through its data-driven process. For more information about Black Bear Energy, visit BlackBearEnergy.com

Media Contacts

Rahim Ladha

BGO

media@bgo.com

Josh Nislick

Dimension Energy

jnislick@dimension-energy.com

617-833-0536

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