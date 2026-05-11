William J. Edwards to Receive Paul G. Hearne Award for Disability Rights From the American Bar Association

William J. Edwards

FASD United congratulates William J. Edwards, a leading expert in FASD and the law and Deputy Public Defender in Los Angeles County, California.

Mr. Edwards' enduring commitment to justice for individuals with FASD is unmatched.” — Tom Donaldson, FASD United CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FASD United congratulates William J. Edwards, a leading expert in FASD and the law, on his selection as the recipient of the prestigious Paul G. Hearne Award for Disability Rights by the American Bar Association (ABA) Commission on Disability Rights.

William "Billy" Edwards is a Los Angeles County Deputy Public Defender working in the Los Angeles County Mental Health court and consults with the Neurocognitive Disorders Unit in his office focusing on cases involving clients with brain base disorders including FASD. He is also a member of FASD United's Board of Directors. Mr. Edwards has organized and led nearly 200 FASD trainings throughout the United States and in eight countries.

The ABA states that, “We selected him for spending his career advancing awareness of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD), a developmental disability associated with prenatal exposure to alcohol. His commitment to justice for individuals with FASD and all intellectual and developmental disabilities is evident in his work as a public defender, advocate, and educator.”

Billy Edwards expressed his deep gratitude, saying, “Thank you to the ABA for recognizing the importance of FASD in the criminal justice system. This award is not about me, but about the FASD community coming together, as we have for the last 28-plus years, to make a difference in the lives of those with FASD. Without FASD United, many of the legal trainings we have done would not have been possible.”

FASD United CEO Tom Donaldson remarked, "Mr. Edwards' enduring commitment to justice for individuals with FASD is unmatched. He is a leader in educating the legal profession on how to recognize and properly accommodate people with FASD, who we know are overrepresented in the legal system." Edwards was instrumental in the passage of the ABA's resolution on FASD and served as editor of the landmark two-volume issue of the Journal of Psychiatry and Law focused on FASD.

The ABA will present Mr. Edwards with the Hearne Award at the FASD United Red Shoes Gala in September, with red shoes serving as the global symbol of FASD advocacy. Billy continues his volunteer work by co-chairing the FASD United Justice Advisory Council, which educates law enforcement, judges, attorneys, and corrections staff on FASD. More information and resources, including fact sheets and legal guides, are available at FASDUnited.org.

About FASD

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) is an umbrella term describing the range of lifelong physical, mental, behavioral, and learning disabilities that can occur in an individual prenatally exposed to alcohol. As many as 1 in 20 Americans live with an FASD, yet it remains widely underdiagnosed and underrecognized across healthcare, education, and justice systems.

About FASD United

FASD United is the leading national organization dedicated to preventing FASD and supporting individuals and families living with the condition. Founded in 1990, FASD United advances public policy, expands access to resources, and educates the public and policymakers through a network of over 50 affiliates and partnerships with federal agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More information is available at FASDUnited.org.

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