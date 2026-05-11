Faex Health Announces New AI-Powered Cholera Pre-Screening Capability to Expand Early Detection Access Across Africa

Faex Health, a technology company aims to support faster identification of cholera risk through smartphone-based stool analysis

Healthcare inequity remains one of the defining challenges of our generation” — Landon Nattrass

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faex Health , an emerging digital health company focused on gut-health insights and disease, today announced the development of a new AI-powered cholera pre-screening capability designed to help identify potential cholera risk using smartphone-based stool image analysis.The innovation represents a major step forward in Faex Health’s mission to democratize access to early gut-health insights and expand preventative healthcare infrastructure in underserved communities worldwide.Cholera continues to impact millions of people globally, with outbreaks disproportionately affecting regions with limited access to healthcare infrastructure, clean water, and rapid diagnostic testing. Many African nations remain particularly vulnerable due to overcrowding, climate-related disruptions, and constrained medical resources.Faex Health’s platform leverages artificial intelligence and computer vision technology to analyze stool imagery and identify visual indicators associated with gastrointestinal abnormalities and potential infectious disease patterns. The company’s new cholera-focused pre-screening model is being developed to support earlier risk identification, triage, and escalation to medical professionals.“Early awareness can save lives,” said Landon Nattrass, Founder and CEO of Faex Health. “Our goal is not to replace clinical diagnostics, but to create accessible, scalable tools that help communities identify warning signs sooner and connect individuals with medical care faster — especially in regions where traditional healthcare access is limited.”The platform is designed to operate through a standard smartphone, potentially enabling frontline health workers, NGOs, clinics, governments and underserved populations to access preliminary gut-health screening capabilities without requiring expensive laboratory equipment.Faex Health believes the technology could have meaningful implications for:Early outbreak awarenessRural and remote healthcare accessPublic health surveillanceNGO-led medical initiativesCommunity-level preventative careFaster triage during humanitarian crisesThe company is actively exploring partnerships with global health organizations, research institutions, governments and humanitarian agencies to further validate and expand the technology’s real-world applications.“Healthcare inequity remains one of the defining challenges of our generation,” added Nattrass. “We believe AI can become a powerful equalizer — helping bring preventative health tools to populations that have historically been underserved.”Faex Health was founded by students and innovators from the University of Colorado Boulder and is focused on advancing AI-enabled gut-health technologies capable of identifying health insights through non-invasive analysis.The company is currently advancing its broader platform focused on gastrointestinal health, preventative screening, and accessible health intelligence.About Faex HealthFaex Health is a Colorado-based health technology startup building AI-powered tools for gut-health analysis and early disease awareness. By combining smartphone accessibility with artificial intelligence, Faex Health aims to improve preventative healthcare access and empower individuals with actionable health insights.For media inquiries, partnerships, or investor relations, contact:Faex HealthPress@faexhealth.com

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