Influential Women Podcast Announces New Episode with Jenna Guarneri

From Zero Budget to Viral: Why Every Founder Needs a PR Strategy

Award-winning publicist and #1 bestselling author reveals the strategic playbook for building visibility before you “deserve” it” — Jenna Guarneri

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influential Women Podcast, hosted by Jodie O’Brien, today announced the release of a strategic and empowering new episode ' From Zero Budget to Viral: Why Every Founder Needs a PR Strategy ' featuring Jenna Guarneri, award-winning publicist, #1 bestselling author of You Need PR (Inc. Original Imprint), and CEO and Founder of JMG Public Relations.In this candid conversation, Jenna reveals the exact gap that holds women entrepreneurs back: the belief that visibility is something you earn at the end, rather than infrastructure you build along the way. The episode, titled “From Zero Budget to Viral: Why Every Founder Needs a PR Strategy,” explores why so many women founders are waiting to “deserve” attention, and what it costs them while they wait.Jenna built JMG Public Relations by doing PR for herself first. Over more than a decade, she has earned national attention, including four features on Good Morning America, and built a podcast that hit 387,000 streams in its first year, now expanding to television on Roku. She has been named to the Forbes Next 1000, serves on the Forbes Business Council, and recently joined the board of Blue Star Families. Her bestseller, You Need PR, is the approachable guide for early-stage founders who don’t yet have the budget for a full PR retainer but understand that brand-building can’t wait.What Jenna addresses in this conversation is something most women entrepreneurs sense but rarely name: the way they have been socialized to stay quiet, to wait their turn, to assume someone else will notice the work. The result is silence at exactly the moment a founder needs to be heard. The cost is measured in lost income, missed opportunities, and businesses that stall before they have the chance to scale.“Your story is what makes people listen because it’s unique. It’s something they haven’t heard before. Every person is different. Every person has their own journey.”She walks listeners through how to start with zero budget, going local, going regional, building credibility piece by piece. She unpacks the difference between telling your story and just talking about what you do. She explains how to leverage trends authentically without chasing every viral moment. And she gets honest about what it took: eleven years of consistency before things went viral, a willingness to say yes to unexpected opportunities, and the discipline of celebrating wins at every stage, from a first local placement to a ten-year milestone.“Keep grinding because there’s always an ROI. Everyone’s journey is different on when that happens. You’re never going to know when that exact moment will be, just have faith that it will.”This episode speaks to women who are grinding and wondering if it matters. For entrepreneurs who’ve been told visibility isn’t important. For founders who feel too small to deserve attention. For anyone building something meaningful who needs permission to make it visible.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with over 92,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women’s journeys across business, leadership, and creative fields.The episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.

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