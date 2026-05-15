Kenyan R&B Artist Nuru Introduces U.S. Listeners to Her Sound With New Single 'Flower in Bloom'

Nairobi-based artist blends global R&B and Afro soul in a four-track EP exploring desire, vulnerability, and self-discovery

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nairobi-based R&B artist Nuru is introducing her music to U.S. audiences with the release of her four-track EP Flower in Bloom, now available on all major streaming platforms.The project marks her expansion into international markets following performances on global stages, including MIDEM in Cannes.Blending contemporary R&B with Afro soul influences, Flower in Bloom features four tracks, “Flower in Bloom,” “Fall,” “Has Anything Changed,” and “Came For”, exploring themes of vulnerability, self-discovery, and relationships.Recorded independently in Nairobi, the EP marks Nuru’s latest step toward reaching audiences beyond East Africa.“I want my music to help people say what they already feel but can’t quite put into words,” Nuru said. “I try to give that feeling a voice.”The release comes amid growing global attention to African R&B, positioning Nuru within a new wave of artists expanding the genre’s international reach.Flower in Bloom is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.ABOUT NURUNuru is a Nairobi-based R&B artist blending global R&B with Afro soul and introspective songwriting. She has performed internationally, including at MIDEM in Cannes, and has built a following through live performances and media appearances across Kenyan television and radio.

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