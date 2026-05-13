All-New Be Like Blippi Tour to Continue to Bring Joy to Even More Families Across North America Through Fall of 2026

International phenomenon Blippi sparks wonder on stage in the Be Like Blippi Tour - a one-of-a-kind family adventure filled with music, dancing, and discovery.

Blippi has built an extraordinary connection with families, and this production translates that energy into a live experience that is engaging, educational, and fun for audiences of all ages.” — Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment are excited to announce the expansion of the Be Like Blippi Tour , a brand-new live experience, to even more cities across North America throughout the Fall of 2026. Designed especially for children ages 2–7, this all-new show brings Blippi and his best friend Meekah to life on stage for an unforgettable, high-energy adventure filled with music, dancing, and curiosity.The Be Like Blippi Tour will continue in September with more cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Anaheim, Detroit, Mississauga, Boston, and Brooklyn, with more dates to be announced soon. Currently, the Be Like Blippi Tour is performing to audiences across North America through June.Tickets go on sale Friday, May 15, with exclusive pre-sale access available starting today, May 13, at BlippiOnTour.com. Families are encouraged to sign up for early access, tour news, and exclusive offers.Get ready to see the world more curiously! Join Blippi and Meekah live on stage for a one-of-a-kind interactive adventure that inspires kids to move like, play like, and explore just like Blippi! The Be Like Blippi Tour is packed with high-energy music and surprises, featuring fan-favorite songs like “The Excavator Song,” “Monster Truck,” “Dino Dance,” and “Curious Like Me.” With Blippi’s signature mix of play, learning, and exploration, families can get curious together while singing, laughing, and dancing along during this unforgettable adventure full of fun and discovery.The Be Like Blippi Tour invites you to break out your orange Blippi glasses and ignite that spark of curiosity that lives inside every single one of us and share in an unforgettable experience that encourages kids to… Be Like Blippi!“We’re pleased to bring the Be Like Blippi Tour to even more cities this fall,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “Blippi has built an extraordinary connection with families, and this production translates that energy into a live experience that is engaging, educational, and fun for audiences of all ages.”“Music has always been at the heart of what makes Blippi so joyful, and Be Like Blippi brings that energy to life in an even bigger way,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment. “This new show invites families to channel their inner Blippi through music, movement, and curiosity.”Blippi on Tour productions have already engaged and entertained millions of families worldwide, with tours across North America, the U.K., Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. This summer, the Be Like Blippi Tour will delight UK audiences at the Marble Arch Theatre in the West End, as well as tour additional arenas throughout the UK.For the Be Like Blippi Tour, the characters Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour.Enhance your Be Like Blippi Tour ticket with a Photo Experience where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside Blippi. Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and a Be Like Blippi Tour show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and sign up to be the first to hear news and exclusive offers. Follow Blippi on Tour social media for exclusive tour content. A current list of tour dates can be found below and at BlippiOnTour.com. Additional dates and cities will be announced soon.UPCOMING BE LIKE BLIPPI FALL 2026 DATES:Wednesday, Oct. 7 – Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center – Grand Forks, NDFriday, Oct. 9 – The Family Arena – Saint Charles, MOThursday, Oct. 10 –Johnston Theatre-Mabee Center –Tulsa, OKSunday, Oct. 11 – Credit Union of Texas Event Center – Allen, TXMonday, Oct. 12 –Buddy Holly Hall –Lubbock, TXThursday, Oct. 15 – Dixie Center for the Arts – Ruston, TXFriday, Oct. 16 – Bass Concert Hall – Austin, TXSaturday, Oct. 17 – The Paramount Abilene – Abilene, TXSunday, Oct. 18 – Abraham Chavez Theatre – El Paso, TXFriday, Oct. 23 – Golden State Theatre – Monterey, CASaturday, Oct. 24 – Terrace Theater – Long Beach, CASunday, Oct. 25 – City National Grove of Anaheim – Anaheim, CATuesday, Oct. 27 – Uptown Theatre Napa – Napa, CAWednesday, Oct. 28 – City National Civic – San Jose, CAThursday, Oct. 29 – Kavli Theatre (Bank of America Performing Arts Center) – Thousand Oaks, CASunday, Nov. 1 – Wheeler Opera House – Aspen, COThursday, Nov. 5 – Union Colony Civic Center – Greeley, COFriday, Nov. 6 – Emporia Granada Theatre – Emporia, KSFriday, Nov. 13 – The Millwald – Wytheville, VASaturday, Nov. 14 – Fisher Theatre – Detroit, MISunday, Nov. 15 – Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, ILTuesday, Nov. 24 –The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts –Nashville, TNFriday, Nov. 27 – Capital One Hall – Tysons, VASunday, Nov. 29 – Living Arts Centre – Mississauga, ONThursday, Dec. 3 – Emerson Colonial Theatre – Boston, MASaturday, Dec. 5 – Count Basie Center for the Arts – Red Bank, NJSunday, Dec. 6 – Palace Theatre – Stamford, CTThursday, Dec. 10 – Kodak Center for the Performing Arts – Rochester, NYSaturday, Dec. 12 – Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NYSunday, Dec. 13 – Great Cedar Showroom – Mashantucket, CTAll cities/dates are subject to change.FOLLOW BLIPPI ON TOUROfficial Website: www.BlippiOnTour.com Facebook: @BlippiOnTourInstagram: @BlippiOnTourTikTok: @BlippiOnTourAbout Blippi:Blippi is the fun, energetic character known for his signature blue and orange outfit and his entertaining and educational videos. One of the most popular live-action preschool brands in the world, Blippi turns the world into a playground for preschoolers everywhere. The brand empowers early childhood learning through curiosity, fun and real-world adventure. Over the last decade, the Blippi brand has evolved from a singular YouTube creator to a worldwide sensation with more than 100 million fans around the world and over one billion average monthly YouTube views. The franchise has grown rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, expanding into a global franchise through live-action events, consumer products, music, and more. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed on over 65 distribution platforms.About Moonbug EntertainmentMoonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids’ entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events.Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.About Round Room Live:Round Room Live is a global leader in producing and promoting live family entertainment, and immersive exhibitions, transforming iconic intellectual properties into expansive, interactive experiences that engage audiences of all ages worldwide. With tours spanning Europe, Australia, Asia and the Americas and installations in major cities such as London, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Round Room Live delivers high-quality, large-scale productions and live experiences that captivate and inspire. Their dynamic portfolio of touring theatrical shows includes popular titles such as Blippi on Tour, Sesame Street Live!, CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, Peppa Pig Live, Shrek the Musical, and Nitro Circus. Beyond these, Round Room Live’s Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division has produced, managed and/or toured celebrated exhibits such as Formula 1: The Exhibition, The Rolling Stones, Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free., Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Mandela: The Official Exhibition.

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