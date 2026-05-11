Expands Market Reach as CES 2026 Award-Winning Wearable Wellness Solutions Gain Traction Across Retail and Team Markets

United One Group (UOG) wins 3 major awards at CES 2026, showcasing its Black Diamond Carbon & Nano Silver Fusion wellness technology. UOG sports socks UOG Knee Sleeves

NEW YORK, GA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning UOG Wearable Wellness Products Attract Growing Interest from Retailers, Sports Teams, and Performance-Focused OrganizationsUnited One (Group) America, Inc today announced that its wellness technology brand UOG (United One Group) Healthcare is experiencing expanding market interest from retail buyers, sports teams, and performance-driven organizations, following its recognition at CES2026.The company received two (2) TWICE Picks Awards and one (1) TechRadar Pro Picks Award, reinforcing the market relevance of its wearable wellness product line.At CES 2026, UOG received:• Two TWICE Picks Awards for the UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band and UOG 5-in-All Wellness Foot Pain Relief & Diabetic Support Socks• One TechRadar Pro Picks Award for the UOG 5-in-All Wellness BandThese editorial recognitions highlight UOG’s ability to deliver practical, scalable, and commercially viable wearable wellness solutions, supporting both consumer adoption and retail expansion.Increasing Demand from Retail and Performance MarketsFollowing CES 2026, UOG has seen increasing interest from:• Retail buyers seeking differentiated wellness products• Sports teams looking for performance-support solutions• Fitness groups and training organizations• Workplace programs focused on employee wellnessThe growing demand reflects a shift toward products that combine performance, recovery, and everyday usability in a single wearable format.A retail buyer evaluating new product categories noted that UOG’s lineup stands out for its clear use case, repeat purchase potential, and broad target market applicability.Wearable Wellness as a Scalable Product CategoryUnlike traditional wellness solutions that often require devices or specialized usage, UOG products are designed to be:• Easy to merchandise• Simple to understand for consumers• Suitable for repeat daily use• Applicable across multiple customer segmentsThis positions UOG within a rapidly growing category of wearable wellness products that bridge lifestyle, health, and performance markets. Advanced Black Diamond Carbon Technology & Nano Silver TechnologyUOG’s products are powered by proprietary Advanced Black Diamond Carbon Technology & Nano Silver Technology, designed to support circulation, comfort, and recovery through wearable textiles.Key functional benefits include:• Circulation support through continuous wear• Breathable and flexible material design• Antimicrobial protection for extended use• Comfort-focused engineering for daily wearThis technology allows UOG to deliver non-invasive wellness support without electronics or complex systems, making it highly adaptable across different market segments.Featured Award-Winning ProductsUOG 5-in-All Wellness BandTWICE Picks Awards Winner & TechRadar Pro Picks Awards Winner – CES 2026The UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band continues to gain attention for its versatility and simplicity, making it suitable for both retail and direct-to-consumer markets.Users report:• Improved relaxation and comfort• Reduced tension during daily routines• Ease of use without setup or maintenance→ Ideal for: professionals, travelers, and wellness-focused consumersUOG 5-in-All Wellness Foot Pain Relief & Diabetic Support SocksTWICE Picks Awards Winner – CES 2026These socks address a wide consumer base by offering daily comfort and circulation support, particularly for individuals with extended standing or movement needs.Users report:• Reduced fatigue during long shifts• Improved daily comfort• Reliable wear for sensitive foot conditions→ Ideal for: healthcare, retail, and service industry professionalsPerformance and Team-Oriented SolutionsUOG 5-in-All Wellness Performance Sports SocksThe UOG 5-in-All Wellness Performance Sports Socks are gaining attention as a highly versatile solution for both individual athletes and organized teams.Designed to support a wide range of activities, the socks offer:• Stability through structured arch support• Circulation support during activity• Shock absorption for impact-heavy movement• Breathability for extended performanceUnlike single-purpose athletic socks, UOG’s design supports multiple sports and training environments, making it a strong fit for:• Sports teams and training programs• Fitness clubs and group classes• Retail performance categories• High-mobility work environmentsA team trainer reported that athletes using the socks experienced more consistent comfort and reduced fatigue across full training sessions, improving overall training consistency.→ Ideal for: teams, athletes, fitness groups, and active professionalsUOG 5-in-All Wellness Knee SleevesUOG’s Knee Sleeves provide support, stability, and flexibility, making them suitable for both performance and recovery applications.Users report:• Improved movement confidence• Reduced post-activity stiffness• Comfortable support throughout daily use→ Ideal for: athletes, active adults, and mobility-focused usersDesigned for Real-World Use and Repeat AdoptionUOG’s product line is built around real-world usability and repeat use, supporting adoption across:• Retail environments• Workplace wellness programs• Athletic training routines• Travel and recovery use casesThe simplicity of the products allows for consistent daily use, which is key to long-term wellness benefits.Commitment to Market-Ready InnovationUOG continues to focus on developing solutions that are:• Commercially scalable• Easy for consumers to adopt• Comfortable for long-term wear• Applicable across multiple industries“We are seeing strong interest not only from consumers, but also from retailers and organizations looking for practical wellness solutions that can scale.”— David Kim, V.P, United One (Group) America, IncLooking AheadUnited One (Group) America, Inc plans to expand distribution channels and partnerships to meet growing demand across retail, sports, and wellness markets worldwide.For more information, visitSOURCE: United One (Group) America, IncMedia Contact:David Kim, V.PUnited One (Group) America, IncEmail: contact@uohealthcare.comWebsite: https://uohealthcare.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UOhealthcare Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uo_healthcare/ David KimUnited One Group America+1 866-342-7969

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