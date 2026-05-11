AURA DISPLAYS Unveils the World's First 13.3-inch Flexible AMOLED Portable Monitor

world’s first 13.3-inch flexible AMOLED portable monitor

Aura Displays today announces its latest innovation, the world’s first 13.3-inch flexible AMOLED portable monitor designed specifically for laptops.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aura Displays, a global leader in portable monitor solutions, has already introduced multiple breakthrough technologies and products in the portable display industry, and today announces its latest innovation: the Single Flex Pro, the world’s first flexible AMOLED portable monitor designed specifically for laptops. Introducing its proprietary FlexMatrix™ Technology, this groundbreaking device redefines what a portable monitor can be, offering a completely new level of adaptability and form factor for modern professionals.

A New Era of Flexible Displays

Flexible display technology has quickly moved from concept to mainstream, driven by major global brands rolling out foldable smartphones at scale. While early concepts have begun to emerge in the laptop space, practical and accessible applications of this technology beyond mobile devices have remained extremely limited—until now.

With the introduction of the Single Flex Pro, Aura Displays takes a decisive step forward in bringing flexible display technology to the portable monitor market. Introducing its proprietary FlexMatrix™ Technology, this first-generation 13-inch model marks the beginning of a new category of adaptable external displays. Aura Displays also confirms that a larger 17-inch version is expected to launch in June, with research and development successfully completed and the product now entering pre-production—further expanding the possibilities of flexible workspaces for professionals on the go.

Premium Design and Next-Generation Materials Engineered with advanced flexible materials and a refined, ultra-thin construction, the Single Flex Pro combines durability with a new level of portability. Its 13-inch AMOLED display delivers exceptional contrast, deep blacks, and vibrant colors, while maintaining the ability to bend and adapt to different use cases without compromising performance or visual quality.

Designed for modern professionals, creatives, and remote workers, the Single Flex Pro integrates seamlessly into any workspace. Whether used flat, curved, or partially folded, it delivers an immersive viewing experience that adapts to the way you work—bringing flexibility and performance together in a single, compact form factor.

Designed to Bend, Built to Perform

Purpose-built to redefine the laptop workspace, the Single Flex Pro introduces an entirely new approach to external displays. By combining a flexible form factor with high-end display performance, it enables professionals across fields such as design, finance, and software development to work with greater comfort, clarity, and control—without the constraints of traditional rigid screens.

Product size (folded): 6.10 × 9.29 × 0.63 in / 155 × 236 × 16 mm

Product size (unfolded): 11.81 × 9.29 × 0.31 in / 300 × 236 × 8 mm

Product weight: 1.54 lb / 700 g

Panel: AMOLED Resolution: 1536 × 2048

Touch: Supported

Brightness: 300 cd/m²

Contrast: Infinite

Colors: 8-bit (16.7 million colors)

Color gamut: 117% NTSC

Response time: 2 ms

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Aspect ratio: 3:4

Availability

More info: https://aura-displays.com/products/single-flex-pro-gen-1

About Aura Displays

Headquartered in Delaware, USA, Aura Displays is shaping the future of portable workspaces with a new generation of display solutions designed for modern professionals. Through advanced technology, precision engineering, and thoughtful design, Aura continues to expand the possibilities of productivity, mobility, and flexibility.

Press Contact:

Email: Tony@aura-displays.com

Presskit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZypUwi3sAmVDw5-Fmn16LIfvR9QrZQ35?usp=drive_link

Website: www.aura-displays.com

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