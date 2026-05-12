Kami Rita Sherpa Begins 32nd Everest Summit Attempt to Extend His Own World Record

Kami Rita Sherpa at Everest base camp, May 2026

Kami Rita Sherpa begins his bid for a 32nd summit of Mount Everest extending his existing record as the most successful climber on the world's highest peak.

Kami Rita’s experience and longevity on Everest is unrivalled” — Oliver Browne

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kami Rita Sherpa has begun his latest expedition to Mount Everest, where he will attempt to break his own world record with a 32nd successful summit of the mountain.Kami Rita already holds the record for the highest number of Everest summits in history, with 31 ascents completed between 1994 and 2025. A successful summit this season would further extend a record that is widely considered one of the greatest achievements in high-altitude mountaineering.Over more than three decades in the Himalaya, Kami Rita Sherpa has become the most experienced climber in 8000m mountaineering. Beyond Everest, he also holds the record for the most ascents of 8000ers with 42, including K2 in Pakistan.“Kami Rita’s experience and longevity on Everest is unrivalled,” said Oliver Browne, founder of True Summit Adventures . “To continue operating at that level, year after year, in such a demanding environment is extraordinary.”The Everest season began with drama as fixing the route through the notorious Khumbu Icefall took significantly longer than normal due to an overhanging ice serac. The rope fixing team is expected to open the route to the summit in the coming days with Kami Rita making his attempt when the first weather window opens.Kami Rita also brings his expertise and experience to the Nepal journeys offered by True Summit Adventures, including luxury trekking and climbing experiences in the Everest region.About True Summit AdventuresTrue Summit Adventures is a luxury expedition and adventure travel company operating across the world’s most extraordinary environments and specialising in "icon-led" adventures with a roster of guides that includes some of the greatest adventurers in history.

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