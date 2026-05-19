Quantoz Payments strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of Folkert Miedema as incoming CFO

Folkert Miedema

Quantoz Payments appoints Folkert Miedema as incoming CFO, strengthening its leadership team as the company expands its digital money infrastructure.

Folkert brings deep experience from global financial markets. As we scale our regulated digital money infrastructure and expand into new markets, his expertise will support our next phase of growth.” — Arnoud Star Busmann

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantoz Payments B.V. (Quantoz), the Netherlands-headquartered payments technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Folkert Miedema as incoming Chief Financial Officer (CFO), subject to approval by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), strengthening its leadership team as it scales its digital money infrastructure across fiat and digital rails.

The appointment comes at a key stage in Quantoz’s growth, as the company expands its regulated digital money infrastructure to support real-time settlement for platforms, businesses and financial institutions. With five Electronic Money Tokens (EMTs) now issued across four currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), Quantoz is continuing to extend its reach across new markets and use cases.

Folkert brings 30 years of experience in global financial markets. He has held senior management roles at institutions including ABN AMRO, NatWest Markets (formerly RBS), IMC and CA Indosuez, where he led teams and business lines across sales, advisory and risk management. Most recently, he worked as an independent financial risk management advisor.

Throughout his career, Folkert has operated across Europe, the United States and APAC, with a focus on navigating complex and evolving regulatory environments while building commercially driven, high-performing teams.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO of Quantoz Payments, said:

“Folkert brings deep experience from global financial markets at a time when the industry is undergoing structural changes. As we scale our regulated digital money infrastructure and expand into new markets, his combination of financial discipline, risk expertise and commercial mindset will be critical to our next phase of growth.”

Folkert Miedema, incoming CFO of Quantoz Payments, added:

“Quantoz is building the infrastructure for a real-time financial system, combining the strengths of traditional finance with new digital rails. I look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth and helping expand its presence to new global digital money markets.”



About Quantoz Payments

Founded in 2015, Quantoz N.V. is a financial technology company. Its subsidiary, Quantoz Payments, was founded in 2021 and issues USDQ, a US dollar backed E-Money Token (EMT) and two euro-backed EMTs, EURQ and EURD, plus PLNQ backed by the Polish złoty and GBPQ backed by the British pound, within the European Economic Area. These EMTs facilitate fast, cheap, transparent and secure blockchain technology based payments.

Incorporated in the Netherlands, the Company holds an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Dutch supervisory authority, the Dutch Central Bank. The funds received in exchange for the e-money tokens are held by Stichting Quantoz, a bankruptcy remote entity, which ensures that these funds are safeguarded following the requirements of MiCAR. The e-money tokens in circulation are fully backed 1-to-1 with fiat and highly liquid financial instruments. In addition, the Company is required to hold at least an additional 2% of reserves on its balance sheet.

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