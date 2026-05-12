DataMission.ai Raises $1 Million Seed Round to Bring AI-Native Decision Intelligence to Local Government

Elephant Genius leads funding to accelerate go-to-market expansion and deepen the company's agentic AI platform for municipalities.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataMission.ai, the AI operating platform purpose-built for local governments, today announced the close of a $1 Million seed funding round led by Elephant Genius, a New York-based investment firm. The capital will be deployed across two strategic priorities: accelerating go-to-market growth with pilot cities and advancing the company's core AI platform capabilities.The raise arrives at an inflection point for public sector technology. Municipalities across the country face compounding pressures including shrinking federal transfers, aging infrastructure, shift to digital and constituents who now expect the kind of real-time responsiveness that private industry has long delivered. DataMission.ai was built to close that gap.Unlike enterprise software retrofitted for government use, DataMission.ai is architected from the ground up for how municipalities actually operate — across departments, across data silos, and under constant public accountability. Its multi-agent AI system gives cities a continuously operating decision layer, replacing fragmented dashboards and manual reporting with autonomous intelligence that surfaces risks, accelerates procurement, and connects spending decisions directly to citizen outcomes.Palantir has demonstrated that AI-powered decision intelligence can transform how large government institutions operate. But its products are designed for federal agencies and defense contractors with nine-figure budgets, dedicated data science teams, and years to implement. The 96,000 municipalities across the United States have none of those advantages. DataMission.ai is what Palantir would look like if it were designed for a city manager in Florida with a $20 million budget, a lean staff, and a council meeting on Thursday.“Local government teams are being asked to manage increasing complexity with limited staff and outdated tools,” said Sloan Gaon, Founder and CEO of DataMission.ai. “We’re building software that reduces manual workload and helps cities make faster, more informed decisions without requiring large technical teams.”The company will use the proceeds to expand its suite of department-specific AI agents covering finance, public safety, housing, infrastructure, 311 operations and economic development. Deeper integrations with the ERP, GIS, and permitting systems municipalities already rely on are a near-term development priority, as is platform security certification including a pathway toward FedRAMP readiness.On the commercial side, DataMission.ai is actively onboarding its first cohort of pilot cities ahead of a full commercial launch in Q3 2026. The company is focused on mid-size municipalities serving between 50,000 and 500,000 residents.About DataMission.aiDataMission.ai is an AI-native operating platform for local governments. By combining real-time data integration with municipal workflows, the platform helps cities plan more effectively, execute more efficiently, and better measure outcomes for residents. Learn more at www.datamission.ai About Elephant GeniusElephant Genius is a family office focused on backing technology companies transforming large, complex industries through AI. Its portfolio includes Parachute Health, Shippo, PatientPoint, Deep Intent, Three Ships, FuegoBox, and Draftstreet.Media Contact:Sloan GaonFounder and CEOsloan@datamission.ai

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