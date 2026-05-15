Gerónimo Rauch Reinvents a Musical Classic with the Premiere of 'Bring Him Home (Tango Version)'

Geronimo Rauch's new single

The artist launches an innovative interpretation of the theme from Les Misérables, fusing tango with his career on the world's most prestigious stages.

MADRID, SPAIN, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned singer and actor Gerónimo Rauch announces the official release of his new single, "Bring Him Home (Tango Version)," available on all digital platforms starting Thursday, May 14. This premiere marks the beginning of a series of releases celebrating his artistic maturity and his consolidation as one of the most important voices in global musical theater.

A Bridge Between the West End and the Río de la Plata

With "Bring Him Home (Tango Version)," Rauch achieves a perfect synthesis between his international career and his Argentine roots. The piece sheds its traditional form to embrace the cadence and drama of tango, offering a fresh and powerful reading that positions Gerónimo as a universal performer. The song was translated as a tribute and thank-you to the countries where he has had the pleasure of performing it, forming the first chapter of a musical narrative that will tour the world throughout 2026.

"26 Years on Stage": A Journey Through His Career

As part of his own celebration, Gerónimo Rauch will offer a series of intimate and spectacular concerts revisiting his most representative moments. These cities are fundamental to his trajectory: Buenos Aires as his starting point and Madrid as the capital where he consolidated his European projection.

Confirmed Dates:

- Madrid: Teatro Calderón – September 28

- Buenos Aires: Teatro Gran Rex – December 10

- Coming Soon: "26 Years on Stage" shows will also be held in London and Barcelona, with dates and venues to be confirmed shortly.

The Return of the Legendary Jean Valjean: Heading to the World Grand Finale

Gerónimo Rauch is not only commemorating 26 years on stage; he has also been officially announced as one of the protagonists for the Grand Finale of the world tour Les Misérables - The Arena Spectacular.

Rauch will reprise the iconic role of Jean Valjean—a role he has already successfully played in the West End and Madrid—for the most prestigious stops of this historic production in legendary venues:

- London: Royal Albert Hall

- New York: Radio City Music Hall

- Dublin: 3Arena

- Birmingham: Utilita Arena

A Global Artist at His Peak

With a career connecting Argentina, Spain, and the United Kingdom, Rauch has achieved the exceptional milestone of playing leading roles in both Spanish and English on the most demanding stages. His participation in this tour, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the musical, places him alongside other international stars in a production that has already sold 1.5 million tickets.

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