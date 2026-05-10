Safeguard Veterans tests new ways to connect Veterans to suicide prevention support

How Veterans can look out for each other, and act when something feels off

Every day, Veterans across the country face challenges that aren’t always visible and, in some cases, thoughts of suicide. Some have a strong connection to care and community, but for many, reaching out can feel complicated, especially when the systems meant to help seem fragmented or hard to navigate.

Safeguard Veterans pilot opens new pathways to care and connection

For Veterans not yet connected to VA resources, accessing timely support can feel out of reach. That’s where the new Safeguard Veterans pilot comes in. Developed by the VA Office of Suicide Prevention, Safeguard Veterans is a one-year program dedicated to strengthening the links between care, crisis response and community support so Veterans can access the right help, no matter where they first seek it.

Meeting Veterans where they are

For some Veterans, the first place they reach out to for help isn’t a VA medical center. It might be an emergency department, community health clinic, nonprofit organization, faith group, shelter or job center. Safeguard Veterans is designed to ensure that no matter where that first conversation happens, the person listening is equipped to connect Veterans to coordinated, effective support instead of simply offering a list of referrals or directing them elsewhere.

In January 2026, Safeguard Veterans launched in six diverse communities: Fayetteville, N.C.; Hampton, Va.; San Antonio, Texas; Saginaw, Mich.; Cheyenne, Wyo.; and Las Vegas, Nev. These pilot sites reflect a range of Veteran populations, geographic settings and local challenges, giving VA the chance to test and learn in real-world environments.

Stronger networks, smoother support

The heart of the Safeguard Veterans pilot is not building new services but strengthening the connections between people and organizations that already serve Veterans: crisis responders, mental health professionals, hospitals, residential treatment teams, nonprofits, faith-based groups, coalition partners and more.

Instead of Veterans being shuffled between agencies, Safeguard Veterans focuses on building bridges. The pilot equips providers and community members with new tools, training and technology to communicate and collaborate, reducing delays, confusion and unnecessary handoffs. The aim is clear pathways to timely, compassionate care.

Evidence-based approaches for real impact

Over its pilot year, communities participating in Safeguard Veterans will test multiple strategies for improving access and coordination. These include:

Training in care navigation and task-sharing

Education in suicide prevention

PTSD-focused care and research

Technical assistance for community partners

Technology-enabled tools that share resources and streamline communication

Some innovations will be trialed in a single community, while others will be evaluated across all six sites. Throughout, the focus remains on learning what works, identifying ongoing needs and sharing best practices.

One commitment: Any door, the right support

At its core, Safeguard Veterans is about connection. It’s about ensuring that when a Veteran reaches out—no matter the door they choose—they find a clear path to help. By the end of the pilot year, VA will capture lessons learned from each community, assess how coordination improves outcomes, and use those insights to guide future action and possible expansion nationwide.

Safeguard Veterans represents a shared commitment across six communities and countless partners: making sure Veterans get connected to the support they need, when and where they need it most.

If your team wants to help reach Veterans wherever they are, visit safeguardveterans.net to learn more.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.