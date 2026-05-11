Discover the Gift of Joy Book and Red Carpet Event

Discover the Gift of Joy Book and Red Carpet Launch Event in OC.

Discover the Gift: it’s why we’re here” — Shajen Joy Aziz

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Powerful Sequel to the Global Hit Movie and #1 International Best Selling Book “Discover the Gift”, Arrives with Companion Journal & Coloring BookThe highly anticipated sequel to the global hit film and book Discover the Gift is here. Discover the Gift of Joy: How to Experience Joy in Work, Life and Relationships launches worldwide on May 16, 2026 — alongside a beautifully designed companion journal and coloring book created to help readers integrate its transformational wisdom.Co-authored by Shajen Joy Aziz and Kim Somers Egelsee, this inspiring and thought-provoking collection features contributions from more than thirty renowned authors, thought leaders, and transformational teachers. There are many influential thought leaders featured.This deeply reflective and empowering book explores how joy can be consciously cultivated — not only in moments of celebration, but in everyday work, relationships, and life’s challenges. Through personal stories, practical insights, wisdom filled quotes, guided activities and transformative teachings, readers are guided toward reconnecting to self with purpose, fulfillment, and authentic happiness.The companion journal and coloring book provide interactive tools to help readers meditate,embody the teachings, reflect on their own journey, and actively practice joy in daily life.Red Carpet Book Launch CelebrationTo commemorate the release, a red carpet launch celebration will take place in Huntington Beach, California on May 16, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.The evening will feature:• Live speakers• Music and entertainment• Book signings• Special guest appearances• Community celebrationGuests are invited to experience an uplifting evening dedicated to connection, inspiration, and the collective celebration of joy. The School of Rock Santa Ana will be performing and 100% of the evening’s proceeds will go to music scholarships for kids.Discover the Gift of Joy is more than a book — it is an invitation to transform the way we experience work, relationships, and everyday life. This must-read release is poised to inspire readers around the world to embrace joy as a powerful and practical way of being.For media inquiries, interviews, or event information, please contact: Kim Somers EgelseeFor book info go to Amazon.com or publishing-joy.comEvent tickets discoverthegiftofjoy.eventbrite.comKim@publishing-joy.com

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