Tinyhood and Parento Partner to Redefine the Parenting Experience for Working Families

Tinyhood joins Parento's Parent Experience Program, adding on-demand parenting education to paid leave insurance and 1:1 coaching.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tinyhood today announced a partnership with Parento to integrate its parenting education into Parento’s Parent Experience Program, enhancing the experience with engaging parenting support for working families.

Through this collaboration, Tinyhood’s guided, bite-sized, on-demand video lessons are now integrated directly into Parento’s platform, complementing paid parental leave insurance and one-on-one coaching with an always-available education layer designed for how parents consume content today — turning that support into an ongoing experience parents can come back to throughout the parenting journey.

Tinyhood’s platform supports parents across the parenting journey, with comprehensive, guided pathways spanning topics such as:

- Pregnancy and birth preparation

- Newborn care and postpartum recovery

- Infant and child CPR and safety

- Sleep, feeding, and development

- Childhood behavior and milestones

By pairing Tinyhood’s education experience with Parento’s coaching model, parents are able to get support on their own time while reinforcing and extending the guidance they receive from their coach.

“Leading companies are looking for new ways to support and engage with their employees that are parents,” said Becky Miller, Co-Founder of Tinyhood. “We’ve built Tinyhood to deliver that — offering guided education that turns support into an ongoing, engaging experience parents come back to throughout the parenting journey.”

The result is a more connected experience that supports parents before leave, during early parenthood, and as they navigate what comes next.

About Tinyhood

Tinyhood is the #1 online learning platform for parents, offering expert-taught, on-demand video classes covering every stage from pregnancy through parenthood. With over 650 lessons, more than one million classes watched, and a 4.9-star rating from 60,000+ reviews, Tinyhood gives families the knowledge and confidence to navigate parenthood. Available to individuals and through employer partnerships at tinyhood.com.

About Parento

Parento is the nation’s leading insurance-based paid parental leave solution that makes it simple and affordable for employers to offer fully funded leave to every employee. By combining financial protection with a growing suite of parent support resources, Parento delivers a modern, comprehensive parental leave program that supports working parents and drives improved outcomes for employers. Parento partners with HR leaders, benefits brokers, and PEOs across the country. Learn more at parentoleave.com

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