Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 26 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 50 municipal and police pension plans in Armstrong, Berks, Carbon, Chester, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Erie, Fayette, Jefferson, Lancaster, Luzerne, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Northumberland, Potter, Somerset, Snyder, Schuylkill, Warren, Westmoreland, Wyoming and York counties.
“Municipal pension plans are a critical way we make sure that our local police, fire and community workers receive the retirement benefits they were promised,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “We audit the plans to ensure they use the money they receive from the state according to the law. I encourage everyone to visit our website to see whether their local pension plan is funded properly and managing public dollars responsibly.”
State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2025, the Department of the Auditor General distributed nearly $442 million in aid to 1,482 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.
The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.
The department has created a Be Audit Smart section on its website to help inform Pennsylvanians about how their tax dollars are being spent. The municipal pension plan audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Where applicable, the audit reports note any necessary adjustments and include recommendations for stronger internal controls.
Armstrong County
Manor Township Police Pension Plan
Berks County
Kenhorst Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Union Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Carbon County
Beaver Meadows Borough Police Pension Plan
Chester County
Pennsbury Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
West Sadsbury Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
West Sadsbury Township Police Pension Plan
West Vincent Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
West Vincent Township Police Pension Plan
Clinton County
Renovo Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Renovo Borough Police Pension Plan
Columbia County
Locust Township Police Pension Plan
Montour Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Montour Township Police Pension Plan
Crawford County
West Mead Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Cumberland County
Newville Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Newville Borough Police Pension Plan
Shiremanstown Borough Police Pension Plan
Dauphin County
Lykens Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Lykens Borough Police Pension Plan
Washington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Erie County
McKean Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Fayette County
City of Connellsville Firefighters’ Pension Plan
City of Connellsville Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
City of Connellsville Police Pension Plan
Jefferson County
Eldred Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Lancaster County
Akron Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Luzerne County
Wyoming Area Regional Police Pension Plan
Mercer County
Jefferson Township Police Pension Plan
Monroe County
Hamilton Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Montgomery County
Schwenksville Borough Police Pension Plan
Northumberland County
Lower Mahanoy Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Potter County
Ulysses Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Somerset County
Stonycreek Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Snyder County
Freeburg Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Penn Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Schuylkill County
Norwegian Township Police Pension Plan
Warren County
Farmington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Westmoreland County
City of Greensburg Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
City of Greensburg Police Pension Plan
City of Lower Burrell Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
City of Lower Burrell Police Pension Plan
City of New Kensington Comprehensive Municipal Pension Trust Fund
City of New Kensington Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Wyoming County
Eaton Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Monroe Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Washington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
York County
Carroll Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Carroll Township Police Pension Plan
Washington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
# # #
Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.