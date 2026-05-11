Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 26 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 50 municipal and police pension plans in Armstrong, Berks, Carbon, Chester, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Erie, Fayette, Jefferson, Lancaster, Luzerne, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Northumberland, Potter, Somerset, Snyder, Schuylkill, Warren, Westmoreland, Wyoming and York counties.

“Municipal pension plans are a critical way we make sure that our local police, fire and community workers receive the retirement benefits they were promised,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “We audit the plans to ensure they use the money they receive from the state according to the law. I encourage everyone to visit our website to see whether their local pension plan is funded properly and managing public dollars responsibly.”

State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2025, the Department of the Auditor General distributed nearly $442 million in aid to 1,482 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.

The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.

The department has created a Be Audit Smart section on its website to help inform Pennsylvanians about how their tax dollars are being spent. The municipal pension plan audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Where applicable, the audit reports note any necessary adjustments and include recommendations for stronger internal controls.

Armstrong County

Manor Township Police Pension Plan

Berks County

Kenhorst Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Union Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Carbon County

Beaver Meadows Borough Police Pension Plan

Chester County

Pennsbury Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

West Sadsbury Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

West Sadsbury Township Police Pension Plan

West Vincent Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

West Vincent Township Police Pension Plan

Clinton County

Renovo Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Renovo Borough Police Pension Plan

Columbia County

Locust Township Police Pension Plan

Montour Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Montour Township Police Pension Plan

Crawford County

West Mead Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Cumberland County

Newville Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Newville Borough Police Pension Plan

Shiremanstown Borough Police Pension Plan

Dauphin County

Lykens Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Lykens Borough Police Pension Plan

Washington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Erie County

McKean Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Fayette County

City of Connellsville Firefighters’ Pension Plan

City of Connellsville Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

City of Connellsville Police Pension Plan

Jefferson County

Eldred Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Lancaster County

Akron Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Luzerne County

Wyoming Area Regional Police Pension Plan

Mercer County

Jefferson Township Police Pension Plan

Monroe County

Hamilton Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Montgomery County

Schwenksville Borough Police Pension Plan

Northumberland County

Lower Mahanoy Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Potter County

Ulysses Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Somerset County

Stonycreek Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Snyder County

Freeburg Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Penn Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Schuylkill County

Norwegian Township Police Pension Plan

Warren County

Farmington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Westmoreland County

City of Greensburg Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

City of Greensburg Police Pension Plan

City of Lower Burrell Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

City of Lower Burrell Police Pension Plan

City of New Kensington Comprehensive Municipal Pension Trust Fund

City of New Kensington Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Wyoming County

Eaton Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Monroe Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Washington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

York County

Carroll Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Carroll Township Police Pension Plan

Washington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

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Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov