Bingo Technologies Unveils the E2: A Dual-Battery EV Purpose-Built for Emerging Market Ride-Hailing

E2 left hand & right hand drive

World's first dual-battery EV with 2-minute swap pairs with Cloud Fleet OS, opening Africa's ride-hailing fleets to global investors. Pre-orders open at $99.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bingo Technologies, a mobility tech pioneer founded by the creator of mophie®, today introduced the Bingo E2 and announced the official launch of pre-orders for this first-of-its-kind electric vehicle (EV) purpose-built for the high-demand ride-hailing and delivery markets of emerging markets, with first deployments in Kenya and South Africa.

The Bingo E2 is designed to address the critical infrastructure and capital barriers facing drivers in major hubs like Nairobi. With over 500,000 daily rides in Nairobi alone, the market has long lacked an affordable, high-uptime EV. The E2 addresses this with a world-first ‘dual-battery system’ that combines a fixed 31 kWh primary battery for long-range efficiency with a 13 kWh secondary system of 4 swappable modules that can be exchanged in under two minutes. This "never-stop" architecture eliminates range anxiety and ensures that drivers spend their time earning rather than charging.

A Connected Fleet Platform for Global Buyers and Operators

Beyond the vehicle itself, Bingo Technologies is launching a comprehensive platform that enable fleet owners worldwide to purchase and deploy the E2 through Bingo-vetted operators. Through the ‘Cloud Fleet OS’ platform, owners can purchase an E2, select their fleet operator, and track vehicle status, operator performance, and lease revenue in real-time from their smartphone. More than 7,500 devices have already been connected to the platform and managed by operators across multiple countries, with the company backed by Trucks VC, Delta 40, and a syndicate of family offices.

“We aren't just building a car; we are building an economic engine for the next generation of the African middle class,” said Daniel Huang, Founder & CEO of Bingo Technologies. “At mophie, we solved power for the individual; at Bingo, we are solving power and mobility for the world’s fastest-growing economies. The E2 is designed to be the most profitable tool a driver can own, reducing energy costs by up to 90% compared to petrol and dramatically increasing drivers take-home pay from day one.”

“For decades, fleet investing in emerging markets has been locked behind institutional capital and on-the-ground complexity,” Huang added. “Cloud Fleet OS changes that. Fleet owners anywhere in the world can now deploy commercial vehicles through vetted local operators and run a real fleet business from their phone — with full operational visibility into the assets they own.”

Bingo E2 Key Features:

Purpose-built for Ride-Hailing: 500km(310 mile) combined range with durable body design and a SUV level 250mm ground clearance.

Dual-Battery Innovation: Combines DC fast-charging with a 2-minute battery swap system.

Built for Urban Duty: Compact 3-meter length for nimble city driving with a surprisingly spacious 4-seat interior and 745L of cargo space (seats folded).

Ultra-Low Operating Costs: Target running costs of less than $0.02/km and an efficiency target of ~13 km/kWh.

Smart Technology: Integrated "MAYA" AI and Cloud Fleet OS for remote immobilization, automated payment enforcement, and real-time maintenance tracking.

Availability

The Bingo E2 is now available for reservation at www.drivebingo.com with a fully refundable $99 deposit with an estimated price of $12,000. Production is scheduled to begin in Q3 2026, with initial delivery allocations prioritized for early reservation holders.

About Bingo Technologies

Bingo Technologies is a California-based mobility company led by mophie® founder Daniel Huang and a team of veteran operators from Drover AI, AmiTruck, and leading emerging-market mobility platforms. The company combines world-class EV engineering with sophisticated fleet management software — including its Cloud Fleet OS platform — to deploy practical, high-utilization electric vehicles in emerging markets. Bingo is backed by Trucks VC, Delta 40, and a syndicate of family offices, with manufacturing capacity of 100,000 vehicles per year and active deployments in Kenya and South Africa.



Media Contact:

Bingo Technologies

Email: hello@drivebingo.com

Website: www.drivebingo.com

Bingo mission video

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