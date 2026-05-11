XX | HER EDITION Challenges Elite Fitness Culture with Sold-Out Beginner Women’s Competition on May 16th in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HER EDITION, a Dubai-born women’s functional fitness competition created exclusively for beginner athletes and women returning to fitness, will take place on May 16, 2026 at GEANT Motor City following a complete sell-out of all participant spaces.

The event will welcome 160 women into competition, with an additional waiting list of more than 50 women, highlighting a growing demand in the UAE market for more accessible and inclusive fitness events designed for everyday participants rather than elite athletes.

Developed by Grassports, XX | HER EDITION has been built to challenge the traditional perception of functional fitness competitions, which are often associated with high-performance athletes, intimidating environments and advanced training standards.

Instead, the event has been intentionally designed around beginner women, with accessible movement standards, supportive categories and an atmosphere focused on participation, encouragement and confidence-building. Many competitors will experience the emotions of competition for the very first time.

Delivered in partnership with GMG brands including GEANT, Sun & Sand Sports and Supercare Pharmacy, the event reflects a wider shift within Dubai’s fitness landscape towards more community-driven experiences that prioritise inclusion and wellbeing.

“A lot of these ladies simply need a boost of confidence to step into a competitive environment,” said Hannah Hall, owner of Grassports, a company conceptualising sports events for brands and rights holders.

“They need the chance to feel the energy, feel the nerves, and realise that they are capable of competing too. Functional fitness should not only belong to elite athletes. There are thousands of women training every week who deserve an environment that welcomes them into competition in a way that feels achievable, supportive and exciting.”

Hall added that the overwhelming response to the event demonstrates a clear appetite for more beginner-focused fitness experiences in the UAE.

“The fact that the event sold out and continues to grow a waiting list proves this concept is wanted in the market. Women are looking for experiences that make them feel included, not intimidated.”

Hosted indoors at GEANT Motor City, XX | HER EDITION will feature athlete heats, recovery zones, partner activations, event hosts, athlete goodie bags and a high-energy competition environment designed to celebrate participation as much as performance.

As Dubai’s fitness and wellness industry continues to evolve, XX | HER EDITION aims to help reshape what fitness competition can look like, proving that competitive sport can be welcoming, empowering and community-led for women at every level.

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For enquiries contact: hannah@grassports.ae / +971525493067

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