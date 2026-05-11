Delays in Credentialing Are Slowing Down Healthcare Staffing — What the Industry is Doing About It

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing shortage of critical healthcare workers is forcing a closer look at provider credentialing as the cause of staffing slowdowns, extended patient wait times, and stalled revenue. Organizations such as NCQA (National Committee for Quality Assurance) and payers are holding organizations accountable on deadlines and giving them a clear directive to implement medical credentialing software Technology centralizes the complex credentialing process, automates redundant tasks, and brings visibility that isn’t possible when using spreadsheets or outdated systems. By making credentialing less of a choke point, organizations can onboard more providers in parallel, improve clinician retention, and better forecast revenue and staffing.Automation is especially powerful in medical credentialing software because it eliminates manual steps and reduces the time spent between each task. Even a day or two where an enrollment isn’t moving forward can be costly. Real-time payer enrollment tracking gives teams visibility into where applications stand and what’s still needed, which reduces the back-and-forth that slows approvals. Easy-to-read dashboards and automated notifications prevent things from falling through the cracks, while built-in compliance checks keep organizations audit-ready.The shift to more robust technology for healthcare staffing credentialing carries more benefit than just efficiency and time savings. MedTrainer, considered among the best names in healthcare credentialing, protects revenue and prevents administrative burnout. With a comprehensive solution now available, healthcare organizations can eliminate multiple tools and fragmented processes that cause costly errors and delays.

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