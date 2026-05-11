Influential Women Spotlights Joy Harris: Fractional COO Empowering Companies Through Strategy and Structure

EFLAND, NC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Joyful Solutions International Helps Small and Mid-Sized Businesses Streamline Operations, Protect Assets, and Achieve Sustainable GrowthEfland, North Carolina — Joy Harris is a seasoned business strategist, Fractional Chief Operating Officer (COO), and serial entrepreneur dedicated to helping small and mid-sized businesses create sustainable growth through operational structure, strategic planning, and relationship-driven leadership. As Founder of Joyful Solutions International, Joy applies her signature ROI²™ philosophy—Relationships Over Income—to guide business owners in building companies that are both profitable and personally fulfilling.With more than 27 years of entrepreneurial experience, Joy has successfully launched, managed, scaled, and sold multiple businesses across industries ranging from general contracting and HOA management to consulting and operations strategy. Her diverse experience gives her a unique perspective on the operational challenges business owners face and allows her to serve as a trusted advisor to founders navigating growth, transition, and organizational complexity.Known for uncovering inefficiencies and implementing practical systems, Joy works with clients across a wide range of industries, including trades, dental practices, accounting firms, HOA boards, coaches, and consultants. Her focus is on helping businesses streamline operations, protect assets, establish clear policies, and create scalable systems that allow leaders to grow without burnout.Joy attributes her success to building strong relationships, operating with integrity, and creating structure in both business and personal life. Her background working her way up the corporate ladder before becoming an entrepreneur also gave her valuable insight into organizational blind spots and operational gaps that many businesses overlook.“The best advice I’ve ever received was realizing that I don’t have to do it alone,” Joy explains. “Seeking support and collaboration makes the journey much easier. If professional athletes have multiple coaches and trainers, why shouldn’t business professionals seek guidance and support as well?”She encourages young women entering the industry to create strong structures and plans while remaining adaptable enough to pivot when necessary. Joy also emphasizes the importance of mentorship, choosing the right team, and trusting one’s instincts and abilities.According to Joy, one of the greatest challenges facing entrepreneurs today is overcoming self-doubt and remaining open to guidance. At the same time, she believes the biggest opportunities come from learning from others, building strong support systems, and trusting yourself enough to take decisive action.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Joy is deeply family-oriented and values balance in all areas of life. She enjoys spending time with loved ones, traveling, playing pickleball, and raising show goats with her daughter. She also embraces life’s quieter moments, from sunset-chasing to caring for animals and staying connected to her community.Joy is the author of Missed Baby Steps, a heartfelt memoir chronicling her journey through the loss of her stillborn son while offering hope, healing, and resilience to others facing grief. She is also an active community volunteer, supporting organizations such as 4-H and the Ruritan Club. Her leadership and service have earned her recognition, including the 2013 Business Leader Entrepreneur Award and the Cedar Grove Ruritan Club’s Citizen of the Year honor.Through her work, mentorship, and community involvement, Joy Harris continues to bring a powerful combination of operational expertise, authenticity, and people-centered leadership to every organization and individual she serves.Learn More about Joy Harris:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Joy-Harris or through her website, https://www.yourjoyfulsolutions.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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