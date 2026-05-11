Free Tickets to 2026 World Cup Events on Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that free ticket registration is officially open for the New York State United — 2026 World Cup Watch Experience on Long Island. This first-of-its-kind, free, large-scale public viewing event will take place on June 12 at Stony Brook University and is expected to draw thousands of New Yorkers. The day will consist of two events: the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B) World Cup match at 3:00 PM and the USA vs Paraguay (Group D) World Cup match at 9:00 PM. Families, soccer fans and communities across New York can now request tickets to one or both of these events.

This milestone marks a major step in bringing the excitement of the 2026 World Cup directly into communities across New York State. The World Cup Watch Experience will transform Stony Brook University into a free, accessible outdoor destination where families, soccer fans and New Yorkers from across the region can gather to experience the tournament together close to home. Alongside live match viewing, the event will feature interactive soccer experiences, entertainment, local food and beverage offerings, and programming that celebrates the energy, diversity and spirit of Long Island and communities across New York State.

“I am proud of our efforts to bring the World Cup — a truly global moment — directly into communities across New York State, which includes opening the ticket registration today for the New York State United 2026 World Cup Watch Experience on Long Island,” Governor Hochul said. “By creating free, family-friendly viewing events across New York, we’re making it easier for families, fans and communities to come together, celebrate the world’s game and create lasting memories — while continuing to invest in the future of youth soccer in the state.”

The Long Island event is the first of two New York State flagship World Cup Watch Experiences, with a second major public viewing event planned for the FIFA World Cup Final on July 19 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Westchester County. Registration is free and required for entry to both events on June 12. For more details on the ticket registration process or the events on June 12, Fans registering for tickets will also have the option to receive event updates, transportation information, schedule reminders and important day-of notifications via email and text message. For more details on the ticket registration process or the events on June 12, please visit the event website. The World Cup Watch Experience on Long Island is one of several public viewing experiences part of Governor Hochul’s statewide initiative that will create unprecedented opportunities for New Yorkers to participate in the 2026 World Cup.

Building on Governor Hochul’s broader strategy to leverage major global events for lasting statewide benefit, these viewing events complement the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program and the proposed NY Kicks: A World Cup Legacy Investment Fund, which will expand access to youth soccer infrastructure and programming in communities across the state. These efforts also advance Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative, which encourages New Yorkers to unplug from devices and spend time outdoors in their communities by activating public spaces and creating shared, active experiences for families.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Opening registration for the Long Island World Cup Watch Experience brings New Yorkers one step closer to experiencing the excitement of the 2026 World Cup right here at home. These free public viewing events will create accessible opportunities for families, fans and communities to come together on Long Island while also supporting broader investments in youth soccer, regional tourism and community engagement across the state.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Kassay said, “As the Assembly representative for Stony Brook University, and as a member of the Long Island Advisory Committee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, I am proud to see our region play such a meaningful role in welcoming the World Cup to New York and making this global event more accessible for our residents. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and vision in creating opportunities like this that bring communities together, showcase all that our region has to offer, and invite Long Island families to World Cup festivities. Hosting this event at Stony Brook University is a tremendous opportunity for everyone from local businesses to local sports fans, and I look forward to seeing residents and visitors alike come together to experience the spirit of this historic tournament.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, "The World Cup is a celebration of cultures from around the world, and it brings people together every four years. We’re looking forward to this event and the joy it will bring; so many soccer fans will have the opportunity to watch their teams as a community."

ESD Board Chair Kevin Law said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is creating new opportunities for communities across the state to participate in the excitement and economic impact of the 2026 World Cup. These free public viewing events at Stony Brook University will bring families, fans and visitors together on Long Island while also supporting broader investments in youth sports, tourism and community engagement across the region.”

Stony Brook University President Andrea Goldsmith said, “As New York’s #1 public university and a SUNY flagship, Stony Brook University is thrilled to be hosting this first-ever World Cup Watch Experience. We look forward to hosting community members from across Long Island and beyond on our beautiful campus to cheer on their favorite team in a shared and spirited celebration. This event supports our aspiration to serve as a social and cultural engine for Long Island, bringing people together for energizing and meaningful moments like this one. We look forward to opening our doors, strengthening our deep community connections and celebrating this historic global event together.”

New York State Director of Major Event Operations Justin Brannan said, “Governor Hochul is focused on making sure the World Cup experience is accessible and affordable to families across New York. By hosting big, free, community-centered events, we will turn the biggest sports tournament on the planet into shared hometown celebrations that bring people together right in their own backyards.”

These family-friendly events are part of New York State’s coordinated effort to maximize the 2026 World Cup's statewide and economic impact, bringing communities together to experience this historic global moment close to home while advancing long-term investments in youth soccer and community infrastructure.

For more information, including how to sign up to be notified of future New York State World Cup announcements, visit the I LOVE NY website.

Customers are encouraged to check the MTA app, TrainTime app or mta.info for real-time service updates before traveling. Customers should also sign up for email and text service alerts.

About Empire State Development Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit the Empire State Development website, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).