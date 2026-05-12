THE EVENT SUMMIT ANNOUNCES 2026 CONFERENCE DATE AND NEW PARTNERSHIPS

The Event Summit returns October 6–7, 2026, at Pérez Art Museum Miami for two days of leadership education and strategic growth for event professionals. Chris Weinberg, Founder of The Event Summit and CEO of Chris Weinberg Events, speaking at a past summit. The 2026 edition takes place October 6–7 at Pérez Art Museum Miami. Attendees gather around a beautifully designed dining table at a past Event Summit, reflecting the conference's commitment to intentional guest experience and elevated production.

The Event Summit 2026 brings strategic education, leadership, and industry connection to Miami's iconic Pérez Art Museum, October 6–7.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Event Summit, founded by renowned event producer and educator Chris Weinberg and produced by Chris Weinberg Events and designed by Gilded Group Decor, proudly announces its official 2026 launch on October 6-7 and venue partnership with Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and Constellation Culinary.

Designed as a high-impact, workbook-driven conference experience, The Event Summit brings together planners, producers, designers, and event business owners for a day of strategic education, leadership development, and industry connection. The Summit focuses on core pillars including business growth, pricing and profitability, leadership, client experience, and sustainable scaling.

This year’s Summit will center on “Leading With Intention”, guiding attendees through the evolving role of leading themselves, their teams, their clients, and their businesses. Through strategic sessions and immersive exercises, participants will explore what it means to lead with intention, from communication and delegation to decision-making, culture-building, and long-term vision.

With Miami serving as a global gateway, the Summit is expected to attract business owners and creatives locally, nationally, and internationally for a transformative educational experience designed to provide actionable tools, mindset shifts, and strategic frameworks that attendees can immediately implement in their businesses.

“From the beginning, The Event Summit was created to empower event professionals to work on their businesses, not just in them,” says Founder Chris Weinberg, CEO of Chris Weinberg Events. “Partnering with Pérez Art Museum Miami and Constellation Culinary allows us to create an environment that mirrors the level of creativity, intention, and elevation we’re teaching from the stage, especially as we focus this year on the power of leadership at every level of business.”

Set within Biscayne Bay and Miami’s vibrant arts and cultural landscape, The Event Summit 2026 will take place within one of South Florida’s most architecturally striking and creatively inspiring institutions, marking a bold next chapter for the growing education conference.

PAMM is celebrated for its modern waterfront architecture, expansive bay views, and world-class contemporary art programming. The museum’s design and setting provide a dynamic backdrop for immersive learning, collaboration, and inspiration.

Constellation Culinary Group, an exclusive partner of PAMM’s, is recognized for delivering innovative culinary experiences and elevated service standards, aligning seamlessly with The Event Summit’s guest-centric philosophy and commitment to excellence.

Early ticket sales are now open. Limited seating is available.

For more information and early access registration, visit:

https://theeventsummit.com/

About The Event Summit

The Event Summit is a leadership and business education conference for event professionals focused on strategic growth, profitability, systems, client experience, and sustainable scaling. Founded by Chris Weinberg and produced by Chris Weinberg Events, the summit combines expert-led sessions, guided workbook exercises, and collaborative learning designed to empower business owners to lead with intention and operate at their highest level.

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