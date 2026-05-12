InterContinental Energy’s P2(H2)Node™ integrates AI data centre for low cost, ultra-reliable green compute in Asia

P2(H2) Node with 100MW Data centre Node view ICE Logo

About InterContinental EnergyBased in Perth, Western Australia, InterContinental Energy has been at the forefront of green fuels development since 2014, leveraging upstream wind and solar resources to create best-in-class Tier 1 projects across Australia and the Middle East.With a global multidisciplinary team, InterContinental Energy transforms innovation into action, accelerating the energy transition through large-scale green fuel production and its patented P2(H2)NodeTM architecture - an advanced giga-scale system that underscores its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and leadership in the green hydrogen industry.The P2(H2)Node architecture is now patented in more than 50 countries, including Australia, the United States, Canada, South Africa, Mauritania and Namibia. This portfolio underpins ICE’s long-term investment in innovation.As the trusted partner in hydrogen, InterContinental Energy focuses on optimising outcomes for all stakeholders, including First Nations and other communities, while collaborating with project partners to deliver value to its strategic investors.For more information, please visit: https://intercontinentalenergy.com/ Media Contact:Jane NathansInterContinental EnergyJane.nathans@intercontinentalenergy.com+65 91140172 PERTH, AUSTRALIA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth-based InterContinental Energy (ICE) today announced the evolution of its P2(H2)Node™ architecture to deliver integrated AI data centre capability, enabling 100% renewable power, 99.995% uptime, and all-in power costs below US$48/MWh at the data centre.The P2(H2)Node architecture has established global leadership through its patented approach to developing multi-gigawatt green hydrogen projects for aviation fuel, marine fuel, green iron, green ammonia and other e-fuels. By combining wind and solar generation with on-site hydrogen production and storage, the system delivers continuous, high-reliability green energy, and now, a ready-made interface for co-located data centres to plug straight in.Each 1GW node is designed to incorporate up to 200 MW of data centre capacity alongside 800 MW of green hydrogen production. This integrated model enables up to Tier 4-equivalent resilience standard with 99.995% uptime, with long term green power pricing below $48/MWh that is highly competitive across Asia and Australia, and not achievable using renewable energy and batteries alone. By sharing core infrastructure such as cooling and UPS systems between hydrogen production and data centre operations, the Node architecture also delivers significant CapEx and OpEx savings, among other benefits.The P2(H2)Node is a patented modular architecture that co-locates electrolysis, wind and solar generation, eliminating the need for long-distance transmission, lowering costs and improving overall system efficiency. Its standardised design provides a blueprint for scalable deployment in coastal and remote regions.“There are three billion data customers living within acceptable latency of the north-west coast of Australia, where the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) is located. The site already has environmental approval for up to 15GW of generation and four subsea cables into Asia,” said Alexander Tancock, CEO, InterContinental Energy.“By operating at the intersection of digital infrastructure and energy, AREH and the P2(H2)Node offer Australia a tremendous opportunity to supply not just green molecules to Asia, but up to 2.4GW of green compute at a price that is hard to match. We are already pleased to see early engagement from suppliers and data centre companies who recognise the potential of this model. Across our two Australian projects, we have 47 Nodes that together could support up to 9.4GW of co located data centre capacity.”

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