Skytron Introduces the DoVera 2 Surgical Light: Advancing Precision, Visibility, and Control in the Operating Room

DoVera 2 DoVera 2 Skytron Logo

Skytron, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, today announced the launch of the DoVera 2 Surgical Light.

DoVera 2 advances surgical lighting—improving visibility while integrating seamlessly into today's OR workflow.” — Jackie TerMeer, Sr Product Manager – Lights, at Skytron

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skytron, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, today announced the launch of the DoVera 2 Surgical Light, a next-generation lighting system engineered to deliver exceptional illumination, adaptability, and efficiency for modern surgical environments.Designed with direct input from clinicians, the DoVera 2 enhances surgical performance by providing consistent, high-quality light across a wide range of procedures. Its advanced LED technology delivers superior brightness and color accuracy, enabling surgical teams to clearly distinguish tissue structures.“The DoVera 2 represents a significant step forward in surgical lighting,” said Jackie TerMeer, Sr Product Manager – Lights, at Skytron. “We focused on creating a system that not only improves visibility but also integrates seamlessly into the workflow of today’s operating room.”Key features of the DoVera 2 Surgical Light include:• Exceptional Illumination: High-intensity, uniform light with advanced shadow reduction to maintain clarity in deep or obstructed surgical sites.• Enhanced Color Rendering: Accurate tissue differentiation for improved clinical decision-making.• Intuitive Controls: User-friendly interface designed for quick adjustments and streamlined operation.• Flexible Positioning: Smooth, precise articulation allows for optimal light placement in any procedure.• Energy Efficiency: Long-lasting LED technology reduces energy consumption and maintenance requirements.In addition to its performance capabilities, the DoVera 2 is built with durability and hygiene in mind. Its sleek, sealed design supports infection prevention protocols while ensuring long-term reliability in demanding clinical settings.The DoVera 2 integrates seamlessly with Skytron’s comprehensive portfolio of operating room solutions, helping healthcare facilities create more connected, efficient, and adaptable surgical spaces.About Skytron LLC: Skytron innovations build on a 50-year legacy of creating patient and staff-centered environments that prioritize safety and efficiency. We take a consultative approach, actively listening to our customers’ challenges and initiatives, enabling us to align our solutions to streamline processes, reduce risk, and deliver maximum value. Our dedicated network of local specialists provide a consistent experience, supporting you from initial design through implementation and ongoing support.To learn more, visit our website at www.skytron.com or email info@skytron.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.