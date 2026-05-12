Marist University Announces Ambitious Science and Health Initiative and Plans for New Academic Facility

Marist University

$100 Million Investment Positions Marist as a Destination for Future Scientists and Healthcare Leaders

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marist University today announced a major new Science and Health Initiative anchored by a state-of-the-art academic facility, marking a strategic $100 million investment to strengthen Marist’s role in preparing the next generation of scientists and healthcare leaders.

The Science and Health Initiative is a long-term strategy to address growing societal and workforce needs by:

• Strengthening existing academic programs and launching new fields of study

• Attracting exceptional students and faculty

• Investing in modern facilities to advance team-based learning, research, and discovery

Building on Marist’s distinctive “and” not “or” educational model – which combines a strong liberal arts foundation with hands-on, career-focused preparation – the Initiative aims to provide students with both deep technical expertise and the analytical, communication, and leadership skills needed in rapidly evolving scientific and clinical environments.

“This is a long term investment in Marist’s academic strength, momentum, and purpose,” said Marist University President Kevin C. Weinman. “Science and health careers are growing—and evolving rapidly—but technical knowledge alone isn’t enough. Marist educates students by pairing scientific rigor with analytical thinking, clear communication, and leadership. That combination is what will differentiate our graduates and the next generation of scientific and healthcare professionals.”

A State-of-the-Art Home for Science and Health

A new, 100,000-square-foot Science and Health building will anchor the Initiative, providing cutting-edge spaces for teaching, research, and collaboration. It will be the launchpad that drives new ideas and innovation across the science and health professions.

Early designs envision a new building that will connect seamlessly to Marist’s existing Allied Health facility, tripling the size of the current facility and creating a fully integrated Science and Health Complex. Interdisciplinary design firm HGA, which has won multiple national awards for its work, is leading the design of Marist’s new facility. HGA’s previous work includes a biomedical research center for the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University; teaching and research labs at Dartmouth College; and an integrated health sciences facility at Lehigh University.

Marist is currently working with town leaders and planning officials on required approvals in hopes of a groundbreaking this fall and opening during the 2028-29 academic year.

Academic Programs Align with Rising Demand

Demand for science and health-related education continues to grow nationwide. According to recent data:

Health professions and related programs are now the second most awarded bachelor’s degree in the U.S., increasing 46% over the last decade; biological and biomedical sciences rank fourth, the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. Healthcare jobs are among the fastest-growing sectors, representing 63% of all new jobs created in January 2026, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Looking ahead, the University is taking the early steps necessary to add a new Nursing curriculum, pending state approval, in addition to a Physics major that would be coupled with partnership pathways into Engineering programs in collaboration with other top-tier universities.

This initiative affirms the importance of Marist’s full spectrum of scientific and health disciplines—from foundational sciences to applied health fields. Combined with employer demand and strong lifetime earnings, these fields will position Marist as a national pipeline for educating future purpose-driven professionals, including environmental scientists, chemists, microbiologists, physician assistants, registered nurses, and physical therapists.

Marist recently expanded its collaboration with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Northern Dutchess Hospital, now part of Northwell Health, which is one of the largest healthcare systems in the nation, giving students access to hands-on clinical experiences across more than 1,000 care locations and 28 hospitals. Northwell is among a variety of clinical partners Marist works with to ensure students have broad access to clinical rotations.

Attracting Exceptional Students and Faculty

Marist’s science and health programs already attract high-achieving students, including:

• Strong representation in the University’s Honors Program

• Placement into highly selective graduate programs

• High pass rates on professional licensure exams in clinical programs

The Science and Health Initiative will further strengthen Marist’s ability to recruit outstanding, accomplished faculty whose teaching, scholarship, and mentorship reinforce the value of a Marist education. Opportunities for philanthropic partnership are available for those interested in supporting scholarships, academic programs, and state-of-the-art facilities that will shape the future of science and health at Marist.

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Marist University: $100 Million Science and Health Initiative

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