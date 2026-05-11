Repliers Partners With LiveBy to Deliver Boundary, School & Demographic Data for Real Estate Search

The new LiveBy add-on brings neighborhoods, school zones, districts, postal codes, boundaries, and demographic insights directly into the Repliers platform.

Boundary and neighborhood data has been one of the most requested additions to the Repliers platform. LiveBy helps our subscribers build richer, more intuitive search experiences.” — Patrick Arlia, Co-Founder of Repliers

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Repliers × LiveBy: Boundaries, Schools & Demographics, DeliveredRepliers has long heard from its subscribers that one of the most common gaps in building real estate search experiences is the absence of reliable, consistent boundary data. MLS location metadata is often incomplete, and location services like Google Maps or Mapbox don’t expose the boundaries buyers actually care about: neighborhoods, school zones, and districts as locals know them.Repliers has now partnered with LiveBy to bring their industry-leading boundary and neighborhood data directly into our platform.What’s includedThrough the LiveBy add-on, Repliers subscribers gain instant access to six location types, complete with boundaries and all queryable through the existing locations search and autocomplete endpoints. Searches can be performed within one or multiple location types simultaneously:• Counties• Cities• Postal codes• Neighborhoods• Schools and attendance zones• School districtsEach boundary comes complete with demographic insights that can be surfaced directly alongside listing descriptions. School attendance zones include the full list of schools eligible for residents living within that zone.Why Boundary Data MattersPart of the limitation of using MLS location metadata or tools like Google and Mapbox is that geographic boundaries either aren’t available, or the metadata doesn’t match the local terminology buyers actually use. By using the LiveBy add-on, Repliers subscribers can ship more intuitive visual search experiences that combine interactive boundary layers with the listings data they already have.Each boundary is enriched with demographic data that’s easy to display alongside listings, and school attendance zones come with a list of schools eligible for residents living in the zone. The additional geographic and demographic context helps support more detailed property discovery experiences. An overview video demonstrating the LiveBy integration is available on the Repliers YouTube channel Getting startedActivating LiveBy is easy. Existing Repliers subscribers can head to the Developer Portal, edit their subscription, and select the LiveBy add-on. New subscribers can add it during signup. No code changes are required; boundary data flows through the same locations search and autocomplete endpoints already used within the Repliers platform.PricingThe LiveBy add-on is priced at $199/month per MLS. Subscribers with access to multiple MLSs receive a 20% discount on each additional MLS for which the add-on is enabled. It can be enabled or disabled per MLS at any time from the Developer Portal.MLSs with LiveBy enabledMonthly cost• 1 MLS - $199.00• 2 MLSs - $199.00 + $159.20 = $358.20• 3 MLSs - $199.00 + $159.20 + $159.20 = $517.40What’s nextBoundary data has been one of the most-requested additions to the Repliers platform, and LiveBy is the best in the industry at this. Repliers is excited about what is ahead. Expect deeper integrations and more data types in the months to come.The LiveBy add-on is available through the Repliers Developer Portal for both existing and new subscribers.

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